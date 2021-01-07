United Continental (UAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United Continental (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $43.62, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 9.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.44%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UAL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 20, 2021. In that report, analysts expect UAL to post earnings of -$6.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 334.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.54 billion, down 67.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.96% lower. UAL is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

