United Continental Holdings Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.02 billion, or $3.99 per share. This compares with $0.83 billion, or $3.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, United Continental Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 billion or $4.07 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $11.38 billion from $11.00 billion last year.

United Continental Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.05 Bln. vs. $0.83 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.07 vs. $3.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.95 -Revenue (Q3): $11.38 Bln vs. $11.00 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.25 - $12.25

