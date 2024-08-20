United Community (UCB) Hikes Dividend, Amends Repurchase Plan

United Community Banks, Inc. UCB increased its quarterly cash dividend by 4.3% to 24 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Oct 24 to its shareholders as of Sep 16, 2024. Further, the board authorized an increase in the existing share repurchase plan.



Before the recent dividend hike, UCB increased it by 4.5% to 23 cents per share in February 2023. The company has hiked its dividend seven times in the last five years, with the annualized dividend growth of 7.37%.



Currently, its payout ratio is 44% of earnings. This indicates that the company retains sufficient earnings for reinvestment and growth initiatives while delivering lucrative returns to its shareholders.



Considering UCB’s closing price of $29.51 on Aug 19, its dividend yield is currently 3.3%.



Concurrently, United Community amended its existing share repurchase program. The board increased the program to $100 million and extended the expiration of the authorization to Dec 31, 2025. In November 2023, the company’s board of directors re-authorized the repurchase program of up to $50 million worth of shares, which was set to expire on Dec 31, 2024.



Prior to this, UCB announced an increase in share buyback plan in November 2022, with a $50 million authorization.



United Community maintains a solid liquidity position. As of Jun 30, 2024, the company had a total debt worth $732.4 million (comprising long-term debt and accrued expenses and other liabilities), while cash and due from banks and interest-bearing deposits in banks were $562.9 million. Given a robust capital and liquidity position, the company is expected to sustain its capital distribution activities. Through this, United Community will keep enhancing the value of its shareholders.



Year to date, shares of UCB have gained 0.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 11.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, United Community carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Banks Taking Similar Steps

Earlier this month, Red River Bancshares Inc. RRBI announced that it entered into a private stock repurchase agreement with two of its shareholders for $3 million as of Aug 8, 2024. This move lowered its repurchase program availability by the same amount.



Per the agreement, RRBI is set to repurchase 60,000 shares for $3 million, signifying a discount to the 10, 20 and 30-day volume weighted average price on Jul 31, 2024.



RRBI has amended its $5 million program, which was approved in December 2023, in light of this agreement. Upon the completion of this transaction, the company will have roughly $1.2 million worth of shares available under the authorization for repurchase.



Likewise, last month, FS Bancorp, Inc. FSBW announced a quarterly dividend hike and an additional share repurchase program. The company declared a dividend of 27 cents per share, reflecting a 3.8% increase from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Aug 21, 2024, to its shareholders of record as of Aug 7.



Along with the dividend hike, FSBW’s board authorized an additional share buyback program of up to $5 million worth of shares. The repurchase plan will remain active through Jul 31, 2025.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.