United Community Banks (UCBI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.07, changing hands as low as $25.71 per share. United Community Banks Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UCBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UCBI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.37 per share, with $33.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.