United Community Banks (UCB) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, United Community Banks (UCB) reported revenue of $244.49 million, up 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $237.9 million, representing a surprise of +2.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United Community Banks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio - Operating : 57.4% versus 60% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 57.4% versus 60% estimated by four analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3.3% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3.3% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on four analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.5% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 0.5% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $25.10 billion versus $24.91 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $25.10 billion versus $24.91 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $114.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.91 million.

: $114.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.91 million. Total nonperforming loans : $112.38 million compared to the $106.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $112.38 million compared to the $106.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest revenue : $209.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $210.04 million.

: $209.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $210.04 million. Total noninterest income : $8.09 million versus $27.65 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $8.09 million versus $27.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net interest revenue (FTE): $210.28 million versus $210.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of United Community Banks have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.