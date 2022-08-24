United Community Banks' (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

United Community Banks, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UCBI) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.22 on 5th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

United Community Banks' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Having paid out dividends for 8 years, United Community Banks has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on United Community Banks' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 34%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 41.4% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio could be 27% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend. NasdaqGS:UCBI Historic Dividend August 24th 2022

United Community Banks Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that United Community Banks has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 8 years was $0.12 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 28% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

We Could See United Community Banks' Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that United Community Banks has been growing its earnings per share at 8.4% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 22% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

United Community Banks Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that United Community Banks is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for United Community Banks that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.