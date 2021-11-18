United Community Banks' (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 5th of January to US$0.20. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.2%.

United Community Banks' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, United Community Banks' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 13.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 37%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

United Community Banks Is Still Building Its Track Record

NasdaqGS:UCBI Historic Dividend November 18th 2021

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2013, the first annual payment was US$0.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 27% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. United Community Banks has impressed us by growing EPS at 19% per year over the past five years. United Community Banks definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

United Community Banks Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for United Community Banks that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

