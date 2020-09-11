United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UCBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UCBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.37, the dividend yield is 4.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UCBI was $17.37, representing a -45.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.66 and a 16.19% increase over the 52 week low of $14.95.

UCBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UCBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.93. Zacks Investment Research reports UCBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -33.53%, compared to an industry average of -18.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UCBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.