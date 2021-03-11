United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UCBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UCBI was $35.72, representing a -1.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.12 and a 138.93% increase over the 52 week low of $14.95.

UCBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UCBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.9. Zacks Investment Research reports UCBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.18%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UCBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

