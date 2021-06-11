United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UCBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.63, the dividend yield is 2.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UCBI was $33.63, representing a -8.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.67 and a 113.8% increase over the 52 week low of $15.73.

UCBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UCBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.32. Zacks Investment Research reports UCBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.32%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UCBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UCBI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UCBI as a top-10 holding:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (UCBI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISMD with an increase of 15.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UCBI at 0.63%.

