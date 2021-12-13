United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased UCBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.41, the dividend yield is 2.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UCBI was $34.41, representing a -7.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.24 and a 29.95% increase over the 52 week low of $26.48.

UCBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UCBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.08. Zacks Investment Research reports UCBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 52.15%, compared to an industry average of 25.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ucbi Dividend History page.

