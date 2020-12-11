United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UCBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that UCBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.86, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UCBI was $26.86, representing a -14.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.48 and a 79.67% increase over the 52 week low of $14.95.

UCBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UCBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.85. Zacks Investment Research reports UCBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.62%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UCBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.