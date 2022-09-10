United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.22 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase United Community Banks' shares on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.22 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.84 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, United Community Banks stock has a trailing yield of around 2.7% on the current share price of $33.13. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether United Community Banks's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether United Community Banks can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. United Community Banks paid out a comfortable 34% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends. NasdaqGS:UCBI Historic Dividend September 10th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see United Community Banks earnings per share are up 9.4% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past eight years, United Community Banks has increased its dividend at approximately 28% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is United Community Banks an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? United Community Banks has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. In summary, United Community Banks appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for United Community Banks and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

