United Community Banks, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

United Community Banks, Inc. will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 23, 2025, with a conference call scheduled.

Quiver AI Summary

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 23, 2025, before the stock market opens, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST on the same day to discuss these results and provide business insights and outlook. Interested participants can pre-register for the call online or dial in using a provided phone number, and access to the call is also available through a webcast on the company’s investor relations website. United Community Banks is recognized as a leading financial institution dedicated to enhancing community well-being, managing assets of $27.9 billion and operating 200 branches in six states. The bank has received several accolades for customer satisfaction and workplace quality, including being named the most trusted bank in the Southeast in 2025 and earning multiple Greenwich Best Brand awards.

Potential Positives

United Community Banks, Inc. is set to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, demonstrating transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

The upcoming conference call will provide insights into the company's financial performance, business highlights, and future outlook, showcasing accountability to investors.

United Community Banks, Inc. has been recognized for excellence in customer satisfaction, being an 11-time winner of J.D. Power’s award and named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025, reinforcing its strong reputation.

The company holds a significant asset base of $27.9 billion and operates 200 offices, indicating a robust operational footprint and strong market presence in the southeastern U.S.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will United Community Banks release its Q2 2025 financial results?

United Community Banks, Inc. will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, before market open.

How can I participate in the conference call?

Participants can pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10200766/ff6c2759d0 or dial 1-844-676-1337.

What time is the conference call scheduled?

The conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Where can I access the conference call webcast?

The webcast can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of ucbi.com.

What recognition has United Community Banks received recently?

United Community Banks was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025 and has won several prestigious awards.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UCB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UCB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$UCB Insider Trading Activity

$UCB insiders have traded $UCB stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

H LYNN HARTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,679 shares for an estimated $1,072,170 .

. SALLY POPE DAVIS purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $50,742

RICHARD BRADSHAW (EVP, Chief Banking Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,785 shares for an estimated $49,985 .

. KENNETH L DANIELS purchased 500 shares for an estimated $13,616

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



GREENVILLE, S.C., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) announces it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, before the stock market opens. The company also will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, to discuss its financial results, business highlights, and outlook.





Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to



https://dpregister.com/sreg/10200766/ff6c2759d0



. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-676-1337. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website,



ucbi.com



.







About United Community Banks, Inc.







United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.9 billion in assets and operated 200 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power’s award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. The company has also been recognized eight consecutive years by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For.” In commercial banking, United earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United among the World’s Best and America’s Best Banks. Learn more at



ucbi.com



.





For more information:





Elizabeth Boggess





Head of Investor Relations





(864) 241-8705







Investor_Relations@ucbi.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.