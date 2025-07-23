Stocks
UCB

United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 14% Increase in Operating Earnings Per Share

July 23, 2025 — 07:43 am EDT

Quiver Quantitative

United Community Banks reports Q2 2025 net income of $78.7 million, driven by increased net interest income and lower credit loss provisions.

Quiver AI Summary

United Community Banks, Inc. announced a strong financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $78.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.63, marking year-over-year increases. The bank's earnings were driven by higher net interest income and a reduced provision for credit losses, despite higher noninterest expenses and lower noninterest income. The bank successfully completed the acquisition of American National Bank and achieved a loan growth of 4.2% annualized, funded by cash flow from securities. Operating metrics also improved, with a return on assets of 1.11% and a tangible common equity ratio of 9.45%. CEO Lynn Harton noted the quarter's achievements alongside the celebration of the bank's 75th anniversary, expressing optimism for future growth.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for Q2 2025 reached $78.7 million, showing an increase compared to both the prior quarter and the same quarter last year, highlighting strong financial performance.
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the quarter is up $0.09 year-over-year and $0.05 from the previous quarter, indicating improved profitability.
  • Loan growth of $194 million, or 4.2% annualized, indicates strong demand and effective lending operations, excluding acquisitions.
  • The successful acquisition of American National Bank is a strategic accomplishment that may enhance market position and operational capacity.

Potential Negatives

  • Noninterest income decreased by $948 thousand on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to a $724 thousand loss on the redemption of $100 million in senior debt, indicating potential issues in generating fee-based revenue.
  • Noninterest expenses rose by $6.8 million compared to the first quarter, which may reflect inefficiencies or increased costs associated with operations and the recent acquisition.
  • Customer deposits, excluding those from the recent acquisition, decreased by $169 million from the first quarter, raising concerns about depositor retention and overall liquidity.

FAQ

What were United Community Banks, Inc.'s earnings for Q2 2025?

United reported net income of $78.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.63 for Q2 2025.

How did the earnings per share change year-over-year?

The diluted earnings per share increased by $0.09 compared to Q2 2024, rising from $0.54 to $0.63.

What contributed to the income growth?

Growth was driven by higher net interest income and a lower provision for credit losses, despite some increases in noninterest expenses.

What is the current return on assets for United?

The return on assets was reported at 1.11% for Q2 2025.

When is the next conference call for United Community Banks, Inc.?

The next conference call is scheduled for July 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



GREENVILLE, S.C., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (United) today announced net income for the second quarter of 2025 of $78.7 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $112.3 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.09 from the second quarter a year ago and an increase of $0.05 from the first quarter.



On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.66 were up 14% from the year-ago quarter. The primary drivers of the increased earnings per share year-over-year were higher net interest income and lower provision for credit losses, partly offset by a modest increase in noninterest expenses and lower noninterest income.



United’s return on assets was 1.11%, or 1.16% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 8.5% and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis was 12.3%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.66% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.45%, up 27 basis points from the first quarter.



Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “This was a great quarter, with strong financial results and continued strategic accomplishments. Tangible book value per share grew by $0.42 and we successfully completed the acquisition of American National Bank on May 1. Excluding loans and deposits received from the American National Bank acquisition, loans grew by $194 million, or 4.2% annualized, while customer deposits, excluding the expected seasonal outflow of public funds, were up $64 million or 1.3% annualized. Second quarter loan growth was funded by cash flow from securities, creating a more favorable earning asset mix. Our net interest margin improved by 14 basis points, contributing to growth in our net interest income of $13.5 million when compared to the first quarter. Operating efficiency and operating leverage also both improved from the first quarter.”



Net charge-offs were $8.2 million, or 0.18% of average loans, during the quarter, down 3 basis points from the first quarter. Nonperforming assets were 30 basis points relative to total assets, improved from 33 basis points for the first quarter. Provision for credit losses improved by $3.6 million from the first quarter, covering second quarter net charge-offs and loan growth while holding the allowance for credit losses steady at 1.21% of loans. The second quarter provision for credit losses included $2.5 million to establish an allowance on the acquired American National Bank loans, commonly referred to as the “double dip.”



Harton continued, “This time of year is special in our culture, as we pause to celebrate our customers with our annual customer appreciation day. This year’s celebration was especially rewarding as we also acknowledged our 75

th

anniversary as a company. We continue to see great momentum in our business and look forward to many great years ahead.”




Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:




  • EPS of $0.63 was up $0.09 on a GAAP basis compared to second quarter 2024, and EPS of $0.66 was up $0.08, or 14%, on an operating basis; EPS up $0.05 compared to the first quarter on a GAAP basis and up $0.07, or 12%, on an operating basis


  • Net income of $78.7 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $112.3 million, up $7.3 million and $5.7 million, respectively, from the first quarter


  • Total revenue of $260 million improved $13 million, or 5%, from the first quarter


  • Net interest margin of 3.50% increased by 14 basis points from the first quarter, reflecting a lower cost of funds and improving asset mix


  • Noninterest income was down $948 thousand on a linked quarter basis mostly due to a $724 thousand loss on the redemption of $100 million in senior debt


  • Provision for credit losses was $11.8 million, down $3.6 million from the first quarter; allowance for credit losses coverage held steady at 1.21% of total loans; net charge-offs were $8.2 million, or 18 basis points as a percent of average loans, an improvement of 3 basis points compared to the first quarter


  • Noninterest expenses were up $6.8 million compared to the first quarter on a GAAP basis and up $3.3 million on an operating basis, of which approximately $1.2 million resulted from the acquisition of ANB


  • Efficiency ratio of 56.7% on a GAAP basis, or 54.8% on an operating basis, improved both linked quarter and year over year


  • Strong loan production led to loan growth of $194 million, excluding loans from the ANB acquisition, up 4.2% annualized, from the first quarter


  • Mortgage closings of $285 million compared to $215 million in second quarter 2024; mortgage rate locks of $359 million compared to $295 million in second quarter 2024


  • Customer deposits, excluding deposits from the ANB acquisition, were down $169 million from the first quarter, mostly due to seasonal public funds attrition. Excluding public funds and ANB, customer deposits were up $64 million


  • Return on assets of 1.11%, or 1.16% on an operating basis


  • Return on common equity and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis improved from the first quarter to 8.5% and 12.3%, respectively


  • Maintained strong capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 of 13.3%


  • Quarterly common dividend of $0.24 per share declared during the quarter, up 4% year-over-year






Conference Call



United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 23 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10200766/ff6c2759d0

. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-676-1337. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ucbi.com.

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.





Selected Financial Information






(in thousands, except per share data)







2025




2024



Second


Quarter




2025


-


2024




Change


For the Six Months Ended June 30,


YTD


2025


-


2024


Change



Second




Quarter


First


Quarter


Fourth




Quarter


Third


Quarter


Second




Quarter




2025




2024



INCOME SUMMARY

















Interest revenue
$
347,365


$
335,357


$
344,962


$
349,086


$
346,965




$
682,722


$
683,693



Interest expense

121,834



123,336



134,629



139,900



138,265





245,170



275,844



Net interest revenue

225,531



212,021



210,333



209,186



208,700


8
%


437,552



407,849


7
%

Noninterest income

34,708



35,656



40,522



8,091



36,556


(5
)


70,364



76,143


(8
)


Total revenue

260,239



247,677



250,855



217,277



245,256


6



507,916



483,992


5

Provision for credit losses

11,818



15,419



11,389



14,428



12,235





27,237



25,134



Noninterest expenses

147,919



141,099



143,056



143,065



147,044


1



289,018



292,046


(1
)

Income before income tax expense

100,502



91,159



96,410



59,784



85,977


17



191,661



166,812


15

Income tax expense

21,769



19,746



20,606



12,437



19,362


12



41,515



37,566


11


Net income

78,733



71,413



75,804



47,347



66,615


18



150,146



129,246


16

Non-operating items

4,833



1,297



2,203



29,385



6,493





6,130



8,680



Income tax benefit of non-operating items

(1,047
)


(281
)


(471
)


(6,276
)


(1,462
)




(1,328
)


(1,955
)



Net income - operating



(1)

$

82,519



$

72,429



$

77,536



$

70,456



$

71,646


15



$

154,948



$

135,971


14


Pre-tax pre-provision income



(5)
$
112,320


$
106,578


$
107,799


$
74,212


$
98,212


14


$
218,898


$
191,946


14


PERFORMANCE MEASURES


















Per common share:

















Diluted net income - GAAP
$
0.63


$
0.58


$
0.61


$
0.38


$
0.54


17


$
1.21


$
1.05


15

Diluted net income - operating

(1)

0.66



0.59



0.63



0.57



0.58


14



1.25



1.10


14

Cash dividends declared

0.24



0.24



0.24



0.24



0.23


4



0.48



0.46


4

Book value

28.89



28.42



27.87



27.68



27.18


6



28.89



27.18


6

Tangible book value

(3)

21.00



20.58



20.00



19.66



19.13


10



21.00



19.13


10


Key performance ratios:

















Return on common equity - GAAP

(2)(4)

8.45
%


7.89
%


8.40
%


5.20
%


7.53
%




8.18
%


7.34
%


Return on common equity - operating

(1)(2)(4)

8.87



8.01



8.60



7.82



8.12





8.45



7.73



Return on tangible common equity - operating

(1)(2)(3)(4)

12.34



11.21



12.12



11.17



11.68





11.78



11.18



Return on assets - GAAP

(4)

1.11



1.02



1.06



0.67



0.97





1.06



0.94



Return on assets - operating

(1)(4)

1.16



1.04



1.08



1.01



1.04





1.10



0.99



Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items

(1)(4)(5)

1.66



1.55



1.55



1.50



1.54





1.61



1.47



Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)

(4)

3.50



3.36



3.26



3.33



3.37





3.43



3.28



Efficiency ratio - GAAP

56.69



56.74



56.05



65.51



59.70





56.71



60.08



Efficiency ratio - operating

(1)

54.84



56.22



55.18



57.37



57.06





55.51



58.08



Equity to total assets

12.86



12.56



12.38



12.45



12.35





12.86



12.35



Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(3)

9.45



9.18



8.97



8.93



8.78





9.45



8.78




ASSET QUALITY

















Nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
$
83,959


$
93,290


$
115,635


$
114,960


$
116,722


(28
)

$
83,959


$
116,722


(28
)

Allowance for credit losses - loans

216,500



211,974



206,998



205,290



213,022


2



216,500



213,022


2

Allowance for credit losses - total

228,045



223,201



217,389



215,517



224,740


1



228,045



224,740


1

Net charge-offs

8,225



9,607



9,517



23,651



11,614





17,832



24,522



Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans

1.14
%


1.15
%


1.14
%


1.14
%


1.17
%




1.14
%


1.17
%


Allowance for credit losses - total to loans

1.21



1.21



1.20



1.20



1.23





1.21



1.23



Net charge-offs to average loans

(4)

0.18



0.21



0.21



0.52



0.26





0.20



0.27



NPAs to total assets

0.30



0.33



0.42



0.42



0.43





0.30



0.43




AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)

















Loans
$
18,921


$
18,425


$
18,176


$
17,964


$
18,211


4


$
18,921


$
18,211


4

Investment securities

6,382



6,661



6,804



6,425



6,038


6



6,382



6,038


6

Total assets

28,086



27,874



27,720



27,373



27,057


4



28,086



27,057


4

Deposits

23,963



23,762



23,461



23,253



22,982


4



23,963



22,982


4

Shareholders’ equity

3,613



3,501



3,432



3,407



3,343


8



3,613



3,343


8

Common shares outstanding (thousands)

121,431



119,514



119,364



119,283



119,175


2



121,431



119,175


2



(1)

Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page.

(2)

Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

(3)

Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization.

(4)

Annualized.

(5)

Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.















Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation



(in thousands, except per share data)


















2025




2024



For the Six Months Ended June 30,




Second




Quarter


First




Quarter


Fourth




Quarter


Third




Quarter


Second




Quarter



2025




2024


Noninterest income reconciliation














Noninterest income (GAAP)

$
34,708


$
35,656


$
40,522


$
8,091


$
36,556


$
70,364


$
76,143

Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans

















27,209
















Gain on lease termination
































(2,400
)

Noninterest income - operating

$
34,708


$
35,656


$
40,522


$
35,300


$
36,556


$
70,364


$
73,743

















Noninterest expense reconciliation














Noninterest expenses (GAAP)

$
147,919


$
141,099


$
143,056


$
143,065


$
147,044


$
289,018


$
292,046

Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)






















(5,100
)







(5,100
)

FDIC special assessment






















764








(1,736
)

Merger-related and other charges


(4,833
)


(1,297
)


(2,203
)


(2,176
)


(2,157
)


(6,130
)


(4,244
)

Noninterest expenses - operating

$
143,086


$
139,802


$
140,853


$
140,889


$
140,551


$
282,888


$
280,966

















Net income to operating income reconciliation














Net income (GAAP)

$
78,733


$
71,413


$
75,804


$
47,347


$
66,615


$
150,146


$
129,246

Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans

















27,209
















Gain on lease termination
































(2,400
)

Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)






















5,100








5,100

FDIC special assessment






















(764
)







1,736

Merger-related and other charges


4,833



1,297



2,203



2,176



2,157



6,130



4,244

Income tax benefit of non-operating items


(1,047
)


(281
)


(471
)


(6,276
)


(1,462
)


(1,328
)


(1,955
)

Net income - operating

$
82,519


$
72,429


$
77,536


$
70,456


$
71,646


$
154,948


$
135,971

















Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation














Net income (GAAP)

$
78,733


$
71,413


$
75,804


$
47,347


$
66,615


$
150,146


$
129,246

Income tax expense


21,769



19,746



20,606



12,437



19,362



41,515



37,566

Provision for credit losses


11,818



15,419



11,389



14,428



12,235



27,237



25,134

Pre-tax pre-provision income

$
112,320


$
106,578


$
107,799


$
74,212


$
98,212


$
218,898


$
191,946

















Diluted income per common share reconciliation














Diluted income per common share (GAAP)

$
0.63


$
0.58


$
0.61


$
0.38


$
0.54


$
1.21


$
1.05

Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans

















0.18
















Gain on lease termination
































(0.02
)

Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)






















0.03








0.03

FDIC special assessment
































0.02

Merger-related and other charges


0.03



0.01



0.02



0.01



0.01



0.04



0.02

Diluted income per common share - operating

$
0.66


$
0.59


$
0.63


$
0.57


$
0.58


$
1.25


$
1.10

















Book value per common share reconciliation














Book value per common share (GAAP)

$
28.89


$
28.42


$
27.87


$
27.68


$
27.18


$
28.89


$
27.18

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles


(7.89
)


(7.84
)


(7.87
)


(8.02
)


(8.05
)


(7.89
)


(8.05
)

Tangible book value per common share

$
21.00


$
20.58


$
20.00


$
19.66


$
19.13


$
21.00


$
19.13

















Return on tangible common equity reconciliation














Return on common equity (GAAP)


8.45
%


7.89
%


8.40
%


5.20
%


7.53
%


8.18
%


7.34
%

Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans

















2.43
















Gain on lease termination
































(0.11
)

Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)






















0.46








0.23

FDIC special assessment






















(0.07
)







0.08

Merger-related and other charges


0.42



0.12



0.20



0.19



0.20



0.27



0.19

Return on common equity - operating


8.87



8.01



8.60



7.82



8.12



8.45



7.73

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles


3.47



3.20



3.52



3.35



3.56



3.33



3.45

Return on tangible common equity - operating


12.34
%


11.21
%


12.12
%


11.17
%


11.68
%


11.78
%


11.18
%

















Return on assets reconciliation














Return on assets (GAAP)


1.11
%


1.02
%


1.06
%


0.67
%


0.97
%


1.06
%


0.94
%

Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans

















0.31
















Gain on lease termination
































(0.01
)

Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)






















0.06








0.03

FDIC special assessment






















(0.01
)







0.01

Merger-related and other charges


0.05



0.02



0.02



0.03



0.02



0.04



0.02

Return on assets - operating


1.16
%


1.04
%


1.08
%


1.01
%


1.04
%


1.10
%


0.99
%

















Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation














Return on assets (GAAP)


1.11
%


1.02
%


1.06
%


0.67
%


0.97
%


1.06
%


0.94
%

Income tax expense


0.31



0.29



0.30



0.19



0.29



0.30



0.28

Provision for credit losses


0.17



0.23



0.16



0.21



0.18



0.20



0.19

Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans

















0.40
















Gain on lease termination
































(0.02
)

Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)






















0.08








0.04

FDIC special assessment






















(0.01
)







0.01

Merger-related and other charges


0.07



0.01



0.03



0.03



0.03



0.05



0.03

Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating


1.66
%


1.55
%


1.55
%


1.50
%


1.54
%


1.61
%


1.47
%

















Efficiency ratio reconciliation














Efficiency ratio (GAAP)


56.69
%


56.74
%


56.05
%


65.51
%


59.70
%


56.71
%


60.08
%

Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans

















(7.15
)















Gain on lease termination
































0.29

Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)






















(2.07
)







(1.05
)

FDIC special assessment






















0.31








(0.36
)

Merger-related and other charges


(1.85
)


(0.52
)


(0.87
)


(0.99
)


(0.88
)


(1.20
)


(0.88
)

Efficiency ratio - operating


54.84
%


56.22
%


55.18
%


57.37
%


57.06
%


55.51
%


58.08
%

















Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation














Equity to total assets (GAAP)


12.86
%


12.56
%


12.38
%


12.45
%


12.35
%


12.86
%


12.35
%

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles


(3.10
)


(3.06
)


(3.09
)


(3.20
)


(3.24
)


(3.10
)


(3.24
)

Effect of preferred equity


(0.31
)


(0.32
)


(0.32
)


(0.32
)


(0.33
)


(0.31
)


(0.33
)

Tangible common equity to tangible assets


9.45
%


9.18
%


8.97
%


8.93
%


8.78
%


9.45
%


8.78
%





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.













Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End















2025



2024



Linked Quarter Change


Year over Year Change


(in millions)

Second


Quarter


First


Quarter


Fourth


Quarter


Third


Quarter


Second


Quarter



LOANS BY CATEGORY













Owner occupied commercial RE
$
3,563

$
3,419

$
3,398

$
3,323

$
3,297


$
144


$
266

Income producing commercial RE

4,548


4,416


4,361


4,259


4,058



132



490

Commercial & industrial

2,516


2,506


2,428


2,313


2,299



10



217

Commercial construction

1,752


1,681


1,656


1,785


2,014



71



(262
)

Equipment financing

1,778


1,723


1,663


1,603


1,581



55



197

Total commercial

14,157


13,745


13,506


13,283


13,249



412



908

Residential mortgage

3,210


3,218


3,232


3,263


3,266



(8
)


(56
)

Home equity

1,180


1,099


1,065


1,015


985



81



195

Residential construction

174


171


178


189


211



3



(37
)

Manufactured housing

(1)









2


2


321








(321
)

Consumer

191


183


186


188


183



8



8

Other

9


9


7


24


(4
)







13


Total loans
$
18,921

$
18,425

$
18,176

$
17,964

$
18,211


$
496


$
710
















LOANS BY MARKET













Georgia
$
4,551

$
4,484

$
4,447

$
4,470

$
4,411


$
67


$
140

South Carolina

2,872


2,821


2,815


2,782


2,779



51



93

North Carolina

2,626


2,666


2,644


2,586


2,591



(40
)


35

Tennessee

1,881


1,880


1,799


1,848


2,144



1



(263
)

Florida

2,966


2,572


2,527


2,423


2,407



394



559

Alabama

1,016


1,009


996


996


1,021



7



(5
)

Commercial Banking Solutions

3,009


2,993


2,948


2,859


2,858



16



151


Total loans
$
18,921

$
18,425

$
18,176

$
17,964

$
18,211


$
496


$
710



(1)

For 2025 periods, manufactured housing loans are included with consumer loans.






























































































































































































































































































































































UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.













Credit Quality













(in thousands)
















2025



2024









Second




Quarter


First




Quarter


Fourth




Quarter







NONACCRUAL LOANS












Owner occupied RE

$
8,207

$
8,949

$
11,674






Income producing RE


14,624


16,536


25,357






Commercial & industrial


15,422


22,396


29,339






Commercial construction


1,368


5,558


7,400






Equipment financing


11,731


8,818


8,925






Total commercial


51,352


62,257


82,695






Residential mortgage


22,597


22,756


24,615






Home equity


4,093


4,091


4,630






Residential construction


1,203


811


57






Manufactured housing

(2)










1,444






Consumer


1,207


1,423


138







Total nonaccrual loans


80,452


91,338


113,579






OREO and repossessed assets


3,507


1,952


2,056







Total NPAs

$
83,959

$
93,290

$
115,635


































































































































































































































































































































































































2025




2024




Second


Quarter


First


Quarter


Fourth


Quarter


(in thousands)


Net Charge-Offs


Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans



(1)


Net Charge-Offs


Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans



(1)


Net Charge-Offs


Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans



(1)


NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY












Owner occupied RE

$
470


0.05
%

$
126


0.02
%

$
(184
)

(0.02)%

Income producing RE


933


0.08



718


0.07



(1,001
)

(0.09
)

Commercial & industrial


1,027


0.16



2,447


0.40



4,075


0.69

Commercial construction


89


0.02



(138
)

(0.03
)


2





Equipment financing


4,963


1.16



5,042


1.21



5,812


1.43

Total commercial


7,482


0.22



8,195


0.24



8,704


0.26

Residential mortgage


313


0.04



(1
)






145


0.02

Home equity


(72
)

(0.03
)


(62
)

(0.02
)


(33
)

(0.01
)

Residential construction


(9
)

(0.02
)


219


0.51



7


0.02

Manufactured housing

(2)




















114


23.41

Consumer


511


1.11



1,256


2.76



580


1.24


Total

$
8,225


0.18


$
9,607


0.21


$
9,517


0.21















(1)

Annualized.













(2)

For 2025 periods, manufactured housing loans are included with consumer loans.
















UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.


Consolidated Balance Sheets


(Unaudited)








































































































































































































































































































































































































































(in thousands, except share and per share data)


June 30,




2025


December 31,


2024


ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$
201,509


$
296,161

Interest-bearing deposits in banks


359,492



223,712

Federal funds and other short-term investments


13,955






Cash and cash equivalents


574,956



519,873

Debt securities available-for-sale


4,075,323



4,436,291

Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,935,748 and $1,944,126, respectively)


2,306,730



2,368,107

Loans held for sale


37,143



57,534

Loans and leases held for investment


18,920,875



18,175,980

Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases


(216,500
)


(206,998
)

Loans and leases, net


18,704,375



17,968,982

Premises and equipment, net


396,479



394,264

Bank owned life insurance


362,201



346,234

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


974,385



956,643

Other assets


653,929



672,330


Total assets

$
28,085,521


$
27,720,258


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Liabilities:




Deposits:




Noninterest-bearing demand

$
6,381,975


$
6,211,182

NOW and interest-bearing demand


5,986,049



6,141,342

Money market


6,603,556



6,398,144

Savings


1,228,971



1,100,591

Time


3,606,511



3,441,424

Brokered


155,950



168,292

Total deposits


23,963,012



23,460,975

Short-term borrowings







195,000

Long-term debt


155,143



254,152

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


354,442



378,004


Total liabilities


24,472,597



24,288,131

Shareholders' equity:




Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 shares Series I issued and


outstanding; $25,000 per share liquidation preference


88,266



88,266

Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,


121,431,262 and 119,364,110 shares issued and outstanding, respectively


121,431



119,364

Common stock issuable; 592,256 and 600,168 shares, respectively


13,190



12,999

Capital surplus


2,764,617



2,710,279

Retained earnings


802,590



714,138

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(177,170
)


(212,919
)


Total shareholders' equity


3,612,924



3,432,127


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
28,085,521


$
27,720,258
















UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.


Consolidated Statements of Income


(Unaudited)





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended




June 30,


Six Months Ended




June 30,


(in thousands, except per share data)



2025



2024



2025



2024


Interest revenue:








Loans, including fees

$
288,284

$
291,595

$
562,340

$
575,578

Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,671, $1,699, $3,349 and $3,420, respectively


55,862


50,063


114,712


96,499

Deposits in banks and short-term investments


3,219


5,307


5,670


11,616

Total interest revenue


347,365


346,965


682,722


683,693











Interest expense:








Deposits:








NOW and interest-bearing demand


36,956


43,910


74,346


90,121

Money market


49,603


53,531


99,144


104,009

Savings


1,457


687


2,081


1,393

Time


31,120


36,334


62,499


72,723

Deposits


119,136


134,462


238,070


268,246

Short-term borrowings


83


60


1,190


60

Federal Home Loan Bank advances










433




Long-term debt


2,615


3,743


5,477


7,538

Total interest expense


121,834


138,265


245,170


275,844

Net interest revenue


225,531


208,700


437,552


407,849











Noninterest income:








Service charges and fees


10,122


10,620


19,657


19,884

Mortgage loan gains and other related fees


5,370


6,799


11,492


14,310

Wealth management fees


4,400


6,386


8,865


12,699

Net gains from sales of other loans


1,995


1,296


3,391


2,833

Lending and loan servicing fees


3,690


3,328


7,855


7,538

Securities gains, net


286






292




Other


8,845


8,127


18,812


18,879

Total noninterest income


34,708


36,556


70,364


76,143


Total revenue


260,239


245,256


507,916


483,992











Provision for credit losses


11,818


12,235


27,237


25,134











Noninterest expenses:








Salaries and employee benefits


86,997


85,818


171,264


170,803

Communications and equipment


13,332


11,988


27,031


23,908

Occupancy


10,935


11,056


21,864


22,155

Advertising and public relations


2,881


2,459


4,762


4,360

Postage, printing and supplies


2,495


2,251


5,056


4,899

Professional fees


5,609


6,044


11,540


12,032

Lending and loan servicing expense


2,330


2,014


4,317


3,841

Outside services - electronic banking


3,570


2,812


6,333


5,730

FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges


4,745


4,467


9,387


12,033

Amortization of intangibles


3,292


3,794


6,578


7,681

Merger-related and other charges


4,833


2,157


6,130


4,244

Other


6,900


12,184


14,756


20,360

Total noninterest expenses


147,919


147,044


289,018


292,046

Income before income taxes


100,502


85,977


191,661


166,812

Income tax expense


21,769


19,362


41,515


37,566


Net income


78,733


66,615


150,146


129,246

Preferred stock dividends


1,573


1,573


3,146


3,146

Earnings allocated to participating securities


438


368


850


713


Net income available to common shareholders

$
76,722

$
64,674

$
146,150

$
125,387










Net income per common share:








Basic

$
0.63

$
0.54

$
1.21

$
1.05

Diluted


0.63


0.54


1.21


1.05

Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic


121,377


119,726


120,714


119,694

Diluted


121,432


119,785


120,820


119,763



















UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.


Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis

For the Three Months Ended June 30,













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































2025




2024



(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))


Average Balance


Interest


Average Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Average Rate


Assets:












Interest-earning assets:












Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)

(1)(2)

$
18,664,228


$
288,023

6.19
%

$
18,213,384


$
291,378

6.43
%

Taxable securities

(3)


6,492,288



54,191

3.34



5,952,414



48,364

3.25

Tax-exempt securities (FTE)

(1)(3)


354,162



2,236

2.53



363,393



2,273

2.50

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets


451,953



3,898

3.46



499,565



6,011

4.84


Total interest-earning assets (FTE)


25,962,631



348,348

5.38



25,028,756



348,026

5.59














Noninterest-earning assets:












Allowance for credit losses


(220,059
)






(215,104
)




Cash and due from banks


203,909







204,792





Premises and equipment


398,241







392,325





Other assets

(3)


1,637,125







1,605,558






Total assets

$
27,981,847






$
27,016,327



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Interest-bearing deposits:












NOW and interest-bearing demand

$
6,051,489



36,956

2.45


$
5,866,038



43,910

3.01

Money market


6,645,336



49,603

2.99



6,068,530



53,531

3.55

Savings


1,195,295



1,457

0.49



1,160,708



687

0.24

Time


3,532,848



30,596

3.47



3,544,327



35,695

4.05

Brokered time deposits


50,488



524

4.16



50,323



639

5.11

Total interest-bearing deposits


17,475,456



119,136

2.73



16,689,926



134,462

3.24

Federal funds purchased and other borrowings


7,412



83

4.49



4,093



60

5.90

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


























Long-term debt


237,992



2,615

4.41



324,870



3,743

4.63

Total borrowed funds


245,404



2,698

4.41



328,963



3,803

4.65


Total interest-bearing liabilities


17,720,860



121,834

2.76



17,018,889



138,265

3.27














Noninterest-bearing liabilities:












Noninterest-bearing deposits


6,351,540







6,283,487





Other liabilities


346,643







400,974





Total liabilities


24,419,043







23,703,350





Shareholders' equity


3,562,804







3,312,977






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
27,981,847






$
27,016,327



















Net interest revenue (FTE)



$
226,514





$
209,761


Net interest-rate spread (FTE)





2.62
%





2.32
%

Net interest margin (FTE)

(4)





3.50
%





3.37
%



(1)

Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $983,000 and $1.06 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.



(2)

Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.



(3)

Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $240 million in 2025 and $344 million in 2024 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.



(4)

Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

















UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.


Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis

For the Six Months Ended June 30,




























































































































































































































































































2025




2024



(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))


Average Balance


Interest


Average Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Average Rate


Assets:












Interest-earning assets:












Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)

(1)(2)

$
18,440,110


$
561,953

6.15
%

$
18,256,562


$
575,338

6.34
%

Taxable securities

(3)


6,614,294



111,363

3.37



5,890,408



93,079

3.16

Tax-exempt securities (FTE)

(1)(3)


355,430



4,481

2.52



364,873



4,584

2.51

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets


426,415



6,899

3.26



587,080



12,816

4.39


Total interest-earning assets (FTE)


25,836,249



684,696

5.34



25,098,923



685,817

5.49














Non-interest-earning assets:












Allowance for loan losses


(215,141
)






(214,050
)




Cash and due from banks


211,681







212,998





Premises and equipment


397,347







389,173





Other assets

(3)


1,623,689







1,611,928