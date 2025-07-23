United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 14% Increase in Operating Earnings Per Share

United Community Banks reports Q2 2025 net income of $78.7 million, driven by increased net interest income and lower credit loss provisions.
United Community Banks, Inc. announced a strong financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $78.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.63, marking year-over-year increases. The bank's earnings were driven by higher net interest income and a reduced provision for credit losses, despite higher noninterest expenses and lower noninterest income. The bank successfully completed the acquisition of American National Bank and achieved a loan growth of 4.2% annualized, funded by cash flow from securities. Operating metrics also improved, with a return on assets of 1.11% and a tangible common equity ratio of 9.45%. CEO Lynn Harton noted the quarter's achievements alongside the celebration of the bank's 75th anniversary, expressing optimism for future growth.
Potential Positives
- Net income for Q2 2025 reached $78.7 million, showing an increase compared to both the prior quarter and the same quarter last year, highlighting strong financial performance.
- Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the quarter is up $0.09 year-over-year and $0.05 from the previous quarter, indicating improved profitability.
- Loan growth of $194 million, or 4.2% annualized, indicates strong demand and effective lending operations, excluding acquisitions.
- The successful acquisition of American National Bank is a strategic accomplishment that may enhance market position and operational capacity.
Potential Negatives
- Noninterest income decreased by $948 thousand on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to a $724 thousand loss on the redemption of $100 million in senior debt, indicating potential issues in generating fee-based revenue.
- Noninterest expenses rose by $6.8 million compared to the first quarter, which may reflect inefficiencies or increased costs associated with operations and the recent acquisition.
- Customer deposits, excluding those from the recent acquisition, decreased by $169 million from the first quarter, raising concerns about depositor retention and overall liquidity.
FAQ
What were United Community Banks, Inc.'s earnings for Q2 2025?
United reported net income of $78.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.63 for Q2 2025.
How did the earnings per share change year-over-year?
The diluted earnings per share increased by $0.09 compared to Q2 2024, rising from $0.54 to $0.63.
What contributed to the income growth?
Growth was driven by higher net interest income and a lower provision for credit losses, despite some increases in noninterest expenses.
What is the current return on assets for United?
The return on assets was reported at 1.11% for Q2 2025.
When is the next conference call for United Community Banks, Inc.?
The next conference call is scheduled for July 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$UCB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UCB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$UCB Insider Trading Activity
$UCB insiders have traded $UCB stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- H LYNN HARTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,679 shares for an estimated $1,072,170.
- SALLY POPE DAVIS purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $50,742
- RICHARD BRADSHAW (EVP, Chief Banking Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,785 shares for an estimated $49,985.
- KENNETH L DANIELS purchased 500 shares for an estimated $13,616
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$UCB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UCB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UCB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UCB forecast page.
$UCB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UCB recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $UCB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $32.0 on 04/30/2025
- An analyst from DA Davidson set a target price of $33.0 on 04/23/2025
- Russell Gunther from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $36.0 on 04/23/2025
- David Bishop from Hovde Group set a target price of $32.0 on 03/20/2025
GREENVILLE, S.C., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (United) today announced net income for the second quarter of 2025 of $78.7 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $112.3 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.09 from the second quarter a year ago and an increase of $0.05 from the first quarter.
On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.66 were up 14% from the year-ago quarter. The primary drivers of the increased earnings per share year-over-year were higher net interest income and lower provision for credit losses, partly offset by a modest increase in noninterest expenses and lower noninterest income.
United’s return on assets was 1.11%, or 1.16% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 8.5% and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis was 12.3%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.66% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.45%, up 27 basis points from the first quarter.
Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “This was a great quarter, with strong financial results and continued strategic accomplishments. Tangible book value per share grew by $0.42 and we successfully completed the acquisition of American National Bank on May 1. Excluding loans and deposits received from the American National Bank acquisition, loans grew by $194 million, or 4.2% annualized, while customer deposits, excluding the expected seasonal outflow of public funds, were up $64 million or 1.3% annualized. Second quarter loan growth was funded by cash flow from securities, creating a more favorable earning asset mix. Our net interest margin improved by 14 basis points, contributing to growth in our net interest income of $13.5 million when compared to the first quarter. Operating efficiency and operating leverage also both improved from the first quarter.”
Net charge-offs were $8.2 million, or 0.18% of average loans, during the quarter, down 3 basis points from the first quarter. Nonperforming assets were 30 basis points relative to total assets, improved from 33 basis points for the first quarter. Provision for credit losses improved by $3.6 million from the first quarter, covering second quarter net charge-offs and loan growth while holding the allowance for credit losses steady at 1.21% of loans. The second quarter provision for credit losses included $2.5 million to establish an allowance on the acquired American National Bank loans, commonly referred to as the “double dip.”
Harton continued, “This time of year is special in our culture, as we pause to celebrate our customers with our annual customer appreciation day. This year’s celebration was especially rewarding as we also acknowledged our 75
th
anniversary as a company. We continue to see great momentum in our business and look forward to many great years ahead.”
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:
EPS of $0.63 was up $0.09 on a GAAP basis compared to second quarter 2024, and EPS of $0.66 was up $0.08, or 14%, on an operating basis; EPS up $0.05 compared to the first quarter on a GAAP basis and up $0.07, or 12%, on an operating basis
Net income of $78.7 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $112.3 million, up $7.3 million and $5.7 million, respectively, from the first quarter
Total revenue of $260 million improved $13 million, or 5%, from the first quarter
Net interest margin of 3.50% increased by 14 basis points from the first quarter, reflecting a lower cost of funds and improving asset mix
Noninterest income was down $948 thousand on a linked quarter basis mostly due to a $724 thousand loss on the redemption of $100 million in senior debt
Provision for credit losses was $11.8 million, down $3.6 million from the first quarter; allowance for credit losses coverage held steady at 1.21% of total loans; net charge-offs were $8.2 million, or 18 basis points as a percent of average loans, an improvement of 3 basis points compared to the first quarter
Noninterest expenses were up $6.8 million compared to the first quarter on a GAAP basis and up $3.3 million on an operating basis, of which approximately $1.2 million resulted from the acquisition of ANB
Efficiency ratio of 56.7% on a GAAP basis, or 54.8% on an operating basis, improved both linked quarter and year over year
Strong loan production led to loan growth of $194 million, excluding loans from the ANB acquisition, up 4.2% annualized, from the first quarter
Mortgage closings of $285 million compared to $215 million in second quarter 2024; mortgage rate locks of $359 million compared to $295 million in second quarter 2024
Customer deposits, excluding deposits from the ANB acquisition, were down $169 million from the first quarter, mostly due to seasonal public funds attrition. Excluding public funds and ANB, customer deposits were up $64 million
Return on assets of 1.11%, or 1.16% on an operating basis
Return on common equity and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis improved from the first quarter to 8.5% and 12.3%, respectively
Maintained strong capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 of 13.3%
Quarterly common dividend of $0.24 per share declared during the quarter, up 4% year-over-year
Conference Call
United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 23 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10200766/ff6c2759d0
. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-676-1337. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ucbi.com.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
Second
Quarter
2025
-
2024
Change
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
YTD
2025
-
2024
Change
Second
Quarter
First
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Second
Quarter
2025
2024
INCOME SUMMARY
Interest revenue
$
347,365
$
335,357
$
344,962
$
349,086
$
346,965
$
682,722
$
683,693
Interest expense
121,834
123,336
134,629
139,900
138,265
245,170
275,844
Net interest revenue
225,531
212,021
210,333
209,186
208,700
8
%
437,552
407,849
7
%
Noninterest income
34,708
35,656
40,522
8,091
36,556
(5
)
70,364
76,143
(8
)
Total revenue
260,239
247,677
250,855
217,277
245,256
6
507,916
483,992
5
Provision for credit losses
11,818
15,419
11,389
14,428
12,235
27,237
25,134
Noninterest expenses
147,919
141,099
143,056
143,065
147,044
1
289,018
292,046
(1
)
Income before income tax expense
100,502
91,159
96,410
59,784
85,977
17
191,661
166,812
15
Income tax expense
21,769
19,746
20,606
12,437
19,362
12
41,515
37,566
11
Net income
78,733
71,413
75,804
47,347
66,615
18
150,146
129,246
16
Non-operating items
4,833
1,297
2,203
29,385
6,493
6,130
8,680
Income tax benefit of non-operating items
(1,047
)
(281
)
(471
)
(6,276
)
(1,462
)
(1,328
)
(1,955
)
Net income - operating
(1)
$
82,519
$
72,429
$
77,536
$
70,456
$
71,646
15
$
154,948
$
135,971
14
Pre-tax pre-provision income
(5)
$
112,320
$
106,578
$
107,799
$
74,212
$
98,212
14
$
218,898
$
191,946
14
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Per common share:
Diluted net income - GAAP
$
0.63
$
0.58
$
0.61
$
0.38
$
0.54
17
$
1.21
$
1.05
15
Diluted net income - operating
(1)
0.66
0.59
0.63
0.57
0.58
14
1.25
1.10
14
Cash dividends declared
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.23
4
0.48
0.46
4
Book value
28.89
28.42
27.87
27.68
27.18
6
28.89
27.18
6
Tangible book value
(3)
21.00
20.58
20.00
19.66
19.13
10
21.00
19.13
10
Key performance ratios:
Return on common equity - GAAP
(2)(4)
8.45
%
7.89
%
8.40
%
5.20
%
7.53
%
8.18
%
7.34
%
Return on common equity - operating
(1)(2)(4)
8.87
8.01
8.60
7.82
8.12
8.45
7.73
Return on tangible common equity - operating
(1)(2)(3)(4)
12.34
11.21
12.12
11.17
11.68
11.78
11.18
Return on assets - GAAP
(4)
1.11
1.02
1.06
0.67
0.97
1.06
0.94
Return on assets - operating
(1)(4)
1.16
1.04
1.08
1.01
1.04
1.10
0.99
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items
(1)(4)(5)
1.66
1.55
1.55
1.50
1.54
1.61
1.47
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
(4)
3.50
3.36
3.26
3.33
3.37
3.43
3.28
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
56.69
56.74
56.05
65.51
59.70
56.71
60.08
Efficiency ratio - operating
(1)
54.84
56.22
55.18
57.37
57.06
55.51
58.08
Equity to total assets
12.86
12.56
12.38
12.45
12.35
12.86
12.35
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
(3)
9.45
9.18
8.97
8.93
8.78
9.45
8.78
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
$
83,959
$
93,290
$
115,635
$
114,960
$
116,722
(28
)
$
83,959
$
116,722
(28
)
Allowance for credit losses - loans
216,500
211,974
206,998
205,290
213,022
2
216,500
213,022
2
Allowance for credit losses - total
228,045
223,201
217,389
215,517
224,740
1
228,045
224,740
1
Net charge-offs
8,225
9,607
9,517
23,651
11,614
17,832
24,522
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans
1.14
%
1.15
%
1.14
%
1.14
%
1.17
%
1.14
%
1.17
%
Allowance for credit losses - total to loans
1.21
1.21
1.20
1.20
1.23
1.21
1.23
Net charge-offs to average loans
(4)
0.18
0.21
0.21
0.52
0.26
0.20
0.27
NPAs to total assets
0.30
0.33
0.42
0.42
0.43
0.30
0.43
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
Loans
$
18,921
$
18,425
$
18,176
$
17,964
$
18,211
4
$
18,921
$
18,211
4
Investment securities
6,382
6,661
6,804
6,425
6,038
6
6,382
6,038
6
Total assets
28,086
27,874
27,720
27,373
27,057
4
28,086
27,057
4
Deposits
23,963
23,762
23,461
23,253
22,982
4
23,963
22,982
4
Shareholders’ equity
3,613
3,501
3,432
3,407
3,343
8
3,613
3,343
8
Common shares outstanding (thousands)
121,431
119,514
119,364
119,283
119,175
2
121,431
119,175
2
(1)
Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page.
(2)
Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(3)
Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization.
(4)
Annualized.
(5)
Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
Second
Quarter
First
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Second
Quarter
2025
2024
Noninterest income reconciliation
Noninterest income (GAAP)
$
34,708
$
35,656
$
40,522
$
8,091
$
36,556
$
70,364
$
76,143
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
—
—
—
27,209
—
—
—
Gain on lease termination
—
—
—
—
—
—
(2,400
)
Noninterest income - operating
$
34,708
$
35,656
$
40,522
$
35,300
$
36,556
$
70,364
$
73,743
Noninterest expense reconciliation
Noninterest expenses (GAAP)
$
147,919
$
141,099
$
143,056
$
143,065
$
147,044
$
289,018
$
292,046
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
—
—
—
—
(5,100
)
—
(5,100
)
FDIC special assessment
—
—
—
—
764
—
(1,736
)
Merger-related and other charges
(4,833
)
(1,297
)
(2,203
)
(2,176
)
(2,157
)
(6,130
)
(4,244
)
Noninterest expenses - operating
$
143,086
$
139,802
$
140,853
$
140,889
$
140,551
$
282,888
$
280,966
Net income to operating income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP)
$
78,733
$
71,413
$
75,804
$
47,347
$
66,615
$
150,146
$
129,246
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
—
—
—
27,209
—
—
—
Gain on lease termination
—
—
—
—
—
—
(2,400
)
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
—
—
—
—
5,100
—
5,100
FDIC special assessment
—
—
—
—
(764
)
—
1,736
Merger-related and other charges
4,833
1,297
2,203
2,176
2,157
6,130
4,244
Income tax benefit of non-operating items
(1,047
)
(281
)
(471
)
(6,276
)
(1,462
)
(1,328
)
(1,955
)
Net income - operating
$
82,519
$
72,429
$
77,536
$
70,456
$
71,646
$
154,948
$
135,971
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP)
$
78,733
$
71,413
$
75,804
$
47,347
$
66,615
$
150,146
$
129,246
Income tax expense
21,769
19,746
20,606
12,437
19,362
41,515
37,566
Provision for credit losses
11,818
15,419
11,389
14,428
12,235
27,237
25,134
Pre-tax pre-provision income
$
112,320
$
106,578
$
107,799
$
74,212
$
98,212
$
218,898
$
191,946
Diluted income per common share reconciliation
Diluted income per common share (GAAP)
$
0.63
$
0.58
$
0.61
$
0.38
$
0.54
$
1.21
$
1.05
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
—
—
—
0.18
—
—
—
Gain on lease termination
—
—
—
—
—
—
(0.02
)
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
—
—
—
—
0.03
—
0.03
FDIC special assessment
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.02
Merger-related and other charges
0.03
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.02
Diluted income per common share - operating
$
0.66
$
0.59
$
0.63
$
0.57
$
0.58
$
1.25
$
1.10
Book value per common share reconciliation
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
28.89
$
28.42
$
27.87
$
27.68
$
27.18
$
28.89
$
27.18
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(7.89
)
(7.84
)
(7.87
)
(8.02
)
(8.05
)
(7.89
)
(8.05
)
Tangible book value per common share
$
21.00
$
20.58
$
20.00
$
19.66
$
19.13
$
21.00
$
19.13
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
Return on common equity (GAAP)
8.45
%
7.89
%
8.40
%
5.20
%
7.53
%
8.18
%
7.34
%
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
—
—
—
2.43
—
—
—
Gain on lease termination
—
—
—
—
—
—
(0.11
)
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
—
—
—
—
0.46
—
0.23
FDIC special assessment
—
—
—
—
(0.07
)
—
0.08
Merger-related and other charges
0.42
0.12
0.20
0.19
0.20
0.27
0.19
Return on common equity - operating
8.87
8.01
8.60
7.82
8.12
8.45
7.73
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
3.47
3.20
3.52
3.35
3.56
3.33
3.45
Return on tangible common equity - operating
12.34
%
11.21
%
12.12
%
11.17
%
11.68
%
11.78
%
11.18
%
Return on assets reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP)
1.11
%
1.02
%
1.06
%
0.67
%
0.97
%
1.06
%
0.94
%
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
—
—
—
0.31
—
—
—
Gain on lease termination
—
—
—
—
—
—
(0.01
)
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
—
—
—
—
0.06
—
0.03
FDIC special assessment
—
—
—
—
(0.01
)
—
0.01
Merger-related and other charges
0.05
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.02
0.04
0.02
Return on assets - operating
1.16
%
1.04
%
1.08
%
1.01
%
1.04
%
1.10
%
0.99
%
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP)
1.11
%
1.02
%
1.06
%
0.67
%
0.97
%
1.06
%
0.94
%
Income tax expense
0.31
0.29
0.30
0.19
0.29
0.30
0.28
Provision for credit losses
0.17
0.23
0.16
0.21
0.18
0.20
0.19
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
—
—
—
0.40
—
—
—
Gain on lease termination
—
—
—
—
—
—
(0.02
)
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
—
—
—
—
0.08
—
0.04
FDIC special assessment
—
—
—
—
(0.01
)
—
0.01
Merger-related and other charges
0.07
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.05
0.03
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating
1.66
%
1.55
%
1.55
%
1.50
%
1.54
%
1.61
%
1.47
%
Efficiency ratio reconciliation
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
56.69
%
56.74
%
56.05
%
65.51
%
59.70
%
56.71
%
60.08
%
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
—
—
—
(7.15
)
—
—
—
Gain on lease termination
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.29
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
—
—
—
—
(2.07
)
—
(1.05
)
FDIC special assessment
—
—
—
—
0.31
—
(0.36
)
Merger-related and other charges
(1.85
)
(0.52
)
(0.87
)
(0.99
)
(0.88
)
(1.20
)
(0.88
)
Efficiency ratio - operating
54.84
%
56.22
%
55.18
%
57.37
%
57.06
%
55.51
%
58.08
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
Equity to total assets (GAAP)
12.86
%
12.56
%
12.38
%
12.45
%
12.35
%
12.86
%
12.35
%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(3.10
)
(3.06
)
(3.09
)
(3.20
)
(3.24
)
(3.10
)
(3.24
)
Effect of preferred equity
(0.31
)
(0.32
)
(0.32
)
(0.32
)
(0.33
)
(0.31
)
(0.33
)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.45
%
9.18
%
8.97
%
8.93
%
8.78
%
9.45
%
8.78
%
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
2025
2024
Linked Quarter Change
Year over Year Change
(in millions)
Second
Quarter
First
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Second
Quarter
LOANS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied commercial RE
$
3,563
$
3,419
$
3,398
$
3,323
$
3,297
$
144
$
266
Income producing commercial RE
4,548
4,416
4,361
4,259
4,058
132
490
Commercial & industrial
2,516
2,506
2,428
2,313
2,299
10
217
Commercial construction
1,752
1,681
1,656
1,785
2,014
71
(262
)
Equipment financing
1,778
1,723
1,663
1,603
1,581
55
197
Total commercial
14,157
13,745
13,506
13,283
13,249
412
908
Residential mortgage
3,210
3,218
3,232
3,263
3,266
(8
)
(56
)
Home equity
1,180
1,099
1,065
1,015
985
81
195
Residential construction
174
171
178
189
211
3
(37
)
Manufactured housing
(1)
—
—
2
2
321
—
(321
)
Consumer
191
183
186
188
183
8
8
Other
9
9
7
24
(4
)
—
13
Total loans
$
18,921
$
18,425
$
18,176
$
17,964
$
18,211
$
496
$
710
LOANS BY MARKET
Georgia
$
4,551
$
4,484
$
4,447
$
4,470
$
4,411
$
67
$
140
South Carolina
2,872
2,821
2,815
2,782
2,779
51
93
North Carolina
2,626
2,666
2,644
2,586
2,591
(40
)
35
Tennessee
1,881
1,880
1,799
1,848
2,144
1
(263
)
Florida
2,966
2,572
2,527
2,423
2,407
394
559
Alabama
1,016
1,009
996
996
1,021
7
(5
)
Commercial Banking Solutions
3,009
2,993
2,948
2,859
2,858
16
151
Total loans
$
18,921
$
18,425
$
18,176
$
17,964
$
18,211
$
496
$
710
(1)
For 2025 periods, manufactured housing loans are included with consumer loans.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Credit Quality
(in thousands)
2025
2024
Second
Quarter
First
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
NONACCRUAL LOANS
Owner occupied RE
$
8,207
$
8,949
$
11,674
Income producing RE
14,624
16,536
25,357
Commercial & industrial
15,422
22,396
29,339
Commercial construction
1,368
5,558
7,400
Equipment financing
11,731
8,818
8,925
Total commercial
51,352
62,257
82,695
Residential mortgage
22,597
22,756
24,615
Home equity
4,093
4,091
4,630
Residential construction
1,203
811
57
Manufactured housing
(2)
—
—
1,444
Consumer
1,207
1,423
138
Total nonaccrual loans
80,452
91,338
113,579
OREO and repossessed assets
3,507
1,952
2,056
Total NPAs
$
83,959
$
93,290
$
115,635
2025
2024
Second
Quarter
First
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
(in thousands)
Net Charge-Offs
Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans
(1)
Net Charge-Offs
Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans
(1)
Net Charge-Offs
Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans
(1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied RE
$
470
0.05
%
$
126
0.02
%
$
(184
)
(0.02)%
Income producing RE
933
0.08
718
0.07
(1,001
)
(0.09
)
Commercial & industrial
1,027
0.16
2,447
0.40
4,075
0.69
Commercial construction
89
0.02
(138
)
(0.03
)
2
—
Equipment financing
4,963
1.16
5,042
1.21
5,812
1.43
Total commercial
7,482
0.22
8,195
0.24
8,704
0.26
Residential mortgage
313
0.04
(1
)
—
145
0.02
Home equity
(72
)
(0.03
)
(62
)
(0.02
)
(33
)
(0.01
)
Residential construction
(9
)
(0.02
)
219
0.51
7
0.02
Manufactured housing
(2)
—
—
—
—
114
23.41
Consumer
511
1.11
1,256
2.76
580
1.24
Total
$
8,225
0.18
$
9,607
0.21
$
9,517
0.21
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
For 2025 periods, manufactured housing loans are included with consumer loans.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30,
2025
December 31,
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
201,509
$
296,161
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
359,492
223,712
Federal funds and other short-term investments
13,955
—
Cash and cash equivalents
574,956
519,873
Debt securities available-for-sale
4,075,323
4,436,291
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,935,748 and $1,944,126, respectively)
2,306,730
2,368,107
Loans held for sale
37,143
57,534
Loans and leases held for investment
18,920,875
18,175,980
Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases
(216,500
)
(206,998
)
Loans and leases, net
18,704,375
17,968,982
Premises and equipment, net
396,479
394,264
Bank owned life insurance
362,201
346,234
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
974,385
956,643
Other assets
653,929
672,330
Total assets
$
28,085,521
$
27,720,258
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
6,381,975
$
6,211,182
NOW and interest-bearing demand
5,986,049
6,141,342
Money market
6,603,556
6,398,144
Savings
1,228,971
1,100,591
Time
3,606,511
3,441,424
Brokered
155,950
168,292
Total deposits
23,963,012
23,460,975
Short-term borrowings
—
195,000
Long-term debt
155,143
254,152
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
354,442
378,004
Total liabilities
24,472,597
24,288,131
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 shares Series I issued and
outstanding; $25,000 per share liquidation preference
88,266
88,266
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,
121,431,262 and 119,364,110 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
121,431
119,364
Common stock issuable; 592,256 and 600,168 shares, respectively
13,190
12,999
Capital surplus
2,764,617
2,710,279
Retained earnings
802,590
714,138
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(177,170
)
(212,919
)
Total shareholders' equity
3,612,924
3,432,127
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
28,085,521
$
27,720,258
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest revenue:
Loans, including fees
$
288,284
$
291,595
$
562,340
$
575,578
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,671, $1,699, $3,349 and $3,420, respectively
55,862
50,063
114,712
96,499
Deposits in banks and short-term investments
3,219
5,307
5,670
11,616
Total interest revenue
347,365
346,965
682,722
683,693
Interest expense:
Deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand
36,956
43,910
74,346
90,121
Money market
49,603
53,531
99,144
104,009
Savings
1,457
687
2,081
1,393
Time
31,120
36,334
62,499
72,723
Deposits
119,136
134,462
238,070
268,246
Short-term borrowings
83
60
1,190
60
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
—
433
—
Long-term debt
2,615
3,743
5,477
7,538
Total interest expense
121,834
138,265
245,170
275,844
Net interest revenue
225,531
208,700
437,552
407,849
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees
10,122
10,620
19,657
19,884
Mortgage loan gains and other related fees
5,370
6,799
11,492
14,310
Wealth management fees
4,400
6,386
8,865
12,699
Net gains from sales of other loans
1,995
1,296
3,391
2,833
Lending and loan servicing fees
3,690
3,328
7,855
7,538
Securities gains, net
286
—
292
—
Other
8,845
8,127
18,812
18,879
Total noninterest income
34,708
36,556
70,364
76,143
Total revenue
260,239
245,256
507,916
483,992
Provision for credit losses
11,818
12,235
27,237
25,134
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
86,997
85,818
171,264
170,803
Communications and equipment
13,332
11,988
27,031
23,908
Occupancy
10,935
11,056
21,864
22,155
Advertising and public relations
2,881
2,459
4,762
4,360
Postage, printing and supplies
2,495
2,251
5,056
4,899
Professional fees
5,609
6,044
11,540
12,032
Lending and loan servicing expense
2,330
2,014
4,317
3,841
Outside services - electronic banking
3,570
2,812
6,333
5,730
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges
4,745
4,467
9,387
12,033
Amortization of intangibles
3,292
3,794
6,578
7,681
Merger-related and other charges
4,833
2,157
6,130
4,244
Other
6,900
12,184
14,756
20,360
Total noninterest expenses
147,919
147,044
289,018
292,046
Income before income taxes
100,502
85,977
191,661
166,812
Income tax expense
21,769
19,362
41,515
37,566
Net income
78,733
66,615
150,146
129,246
Preferred stock dividends
1,573
1,573
3,146
3,146
Earnings allocated to participating securities
438
368
850
713
Net income available to common shareholders
$
76,722
$
64,674
$
146,150
$
125,387
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.63
$
0.54
$
1.21
$
1.05
Diluted
0.63
0.54
1.21
1.05
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
121,377
119,726
120,714
119,694
Diluted
121,432
119,785
120,820
119,763
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)
(1)(2)
$
18,664,228
$
288,023
6.19
%
$
18,213,384
$
291,378
6.43
%
Taxable securities
(3)
6,492,288
54,191
3.34
5,952,414
48,364
3.25
Tax-exempt securities (FTE)
(1)(3)
354,162
2,236
2.53
363,393
2,273
2.50
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
451,953
3,898
3.46
499,565
6,011
4.84
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
25,962,631
348,348
5.38
25,028,756
348,026
5.59
Noninterest-earning assets:
Allowance for credit losses
(220,059
)
(215,104
)
Cash and due from banks
203,909
204,792
Premises and equipment
398,241
392,325
Other assets
(3)
1,637,125
1,605,558
Total assets
$
27,981,847
$
27,016,327
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand
$
6,051,489
36,956
2.45
$
5,866,038
43,910
3.01
Money market
6,645,336
49,603
2.99
6,068,530
53,531
3.55
Savings
1,195,295
1,457
0.49
1,160,708
687
0.24
Time
3,532,848
30,596
3.47
3,544,327
35,695
4.05
Brokered time deposits
50,488
524
4.16
50,323
639
5.11
Total interest-bearing deposits
17,475,456
119,136
2.73
16,689,926
134,462
3.24
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
7,412
83
4.49
4,093
60
5.90
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
—
—
—
—
—
Long-term debt
237,992
2,615
4.41
324,870
3,743
4.63
Total borrowed funds
245,404
2,698
4.41
328,963
3,803
4.65
Total interest-bearing liabilities
17,720,860
121,834
2.76
17,018,889
138,265
3.27
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
6,351,540
6,283,487
Other liabilities
346,643
400,974
Total liabilities
24,419,043
23,703,350
Shareholders' equity
3,562,804
3,312,977
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
27,981,847
$
27,016,327
Net interest revenue (FTE)
$
226,514
$
209,761
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)
2.62
%
2.32
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
(4)
3.50
%
3.37
%
(1)
Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $983,000 and $1.06 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2)
Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3)
Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $240 million in 2025 and $344 million in 2024 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4)
Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)
(1)(2)
$
18,440,110
$
561,953
6.15
%
$
18,256,562
$
575,338
6.34
%
Taxable securities
(3)
6,614,294
111,363
3.37
5,890,408
93,079
3.16
Tax-exempt securities (FTE)
(1)(3)
355,430
4,481
2.52
364,873
4,584
2.51
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
426,415
6,899
3.26
587,080
12,816
4.39
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
25,836,249
684,696
5.34
25,098,923
685,817
5.49
Non-interest-earning assets:
Allowance for loan losses
(215,141
)
(214,050
)
Cash and due from banks
211,681
212,998
Premises and equipment
397,347
389,173
Other assets
(3)
1,623,689
1,611,928