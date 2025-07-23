United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 14% Increase in Operating Earnings Per Share

United Community Banks reports Q2 2025 net income of $78.7 million, driven by increased net interest income and lower credit loss provisions.

United Community Banks, Inc. announced a strong financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $78.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.63, marking year-over-year increases. The bank's earnings were driven by higher net interest income and a reduced provision for credit losses, despite higher noninterest expenses and lower noninterest income. The bank successfully completed the acquisition of American National Bank and achieved a loan growth of 4.2% annualized, funded by cash flow from securities. Operating metrics also improved, with a return on assets of 1.11% and a tangible common equity ratio of 9.45%. CEO Lynn Harton noted the quarter's achievements alongside the celebration of the bank's 75th anniversary, expressing optimism for future growth.

Potential Positives

Net income for Q2 2025 reached $78.7 million, showing an increase compared to both the prior quarter and the same quarter last year, highlighting strong financial performance.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the quarter is up $0.09 year-over-year and $0.05 from the previous quarter, indicating improved profitability.

Loan growth of $194 million, or 4.2% annualized, indicates strong demand and effective lending operations, excluding acquisitions.

The successful acquisition of American National Bank is a strategic accomplishment that may enhance market position and operational capacity.

Potential Negatives

Noninterest income decreased by $948 thousand on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to a $724 thousand loss on the redemption of $100 million in senior debt, indicating potential issues in generating fee-based revenue.

Noninterest expenses rose by $6.8 million compared to the first quarter, which may reflect inefficiencies or increased costs associated with operations and the recent acquisition.

Customer deposits, excluding those from the recent acquisition, decreased by $169 million from the first quarter, raising concerns about depositor retention and overall liquidity.

FAQ

What were United Community Banks, Inc.'s earnings for Q2 2025?

United reported net income of $78.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.63 for Q2 2025.

How did the earnings per share change year-over-year?

The diluted earnings per share increased by $0.09 compared to Q2 2024, rising from $0.54 to $0.63.

What contributed to the income growth?

Growth was driven by higher net interest income and a lower provision for credit losses, despite some increases in noninterest expenses.

What is the current return on assets for United?

The return on assets was reported at 1.11% for Q2 2025.

When is the next conference call for United Community Banks, Inc.?

The next conference call is scheduled for July 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Members of Congress have traded $UCB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

$UCB Insider Trading Activity

$UCB insiders have traded $UCB stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

H LYNN HARTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,679 shares for an estimated $1,072,170 .

. SALLY POPE DAVIS purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $50,742

RICHARD BRADSHAW (EVP, Chief Banking Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,785 shares for an estimated $49,985 .

. KENNETH L DANIELS purchased 500 shares for an estimated $13,616

$UCB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UCB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

$UCB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UCB recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $UCB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $32.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 An analyst from DA Davidson set a target price of $33.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Russell Gunther from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $36.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 David Bishop from Hovde Group set a target price of $32.0 on 03/20/2025

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (United) today announced net income for the second quarter of 2025 of $78.7 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $112.3 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.09 from the second quarter a year ago and an increase of $0.05 from the first quarter.





On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.66 were up 14% from the year-ago quarter. The primary drivers of the increased earnings per share year-over-year were higher net interest income and lower provision for credit losses, partly offset by a modest increase in noninterest expenses and lower noninterest income.





United’s return on assets was 1.11%, or 1.16% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 8.5% and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis was 12.3%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.66% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.45%, up 27 basis points from the first quarter.





Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “This was a great quarter, with strong financial results and continued strategic accomplishments. Tangible book value per share grew by $0.42 and we successfully completed the acquisition of American National Bank on May 1. Excluding loans and deposits received from the American National Bank acquisition, loans grew by $194 million, or 4.2% annualized, while customer deposits, excluding the expected seasonal outflow of public funds, were up $64 million or 1.3% annualized. Second quarter loan growth was funded by cash flow from securities, creating a more favorable earning asset mix. Our net interest margin improved by 14 basis points, contributing to growth in our net interest income of $13.5 million when compared to the first quarter. Operating efficiency and operating leverage also both improved from the first quarter.”





Net charge-offs were $8.2 million, or 0.18% of average loans, during the quarter, down 3 basis points from the first quarter. Nonperforming assets were 30 basis points relative to total assets, improved from 33 basis points for the first quarter. Provision for credit losses improved by $3.6 million from the first quarter, covering second quarter net charge-offs and loan growth while holding the allowance for credit losses steady at 1.21% of loans. The second quarter provision for credit losses included $2.5 million to establish an allowance on the acquired American National Bank loans, commonly referred to as the “double dip.”





Harton continued, “This time of year is special in our culture, as we pause to celebrate our customers with our annual customer appreciation day. This year’s celebration was especially rewarding as we also acknowledged our 75



th



anniversary as a company. We continue to see great momentum in our business and look forward to many great years ahead.”







Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:









EPS of $0.63 was up $0.09 on a GAAP basis compared to second quarter 2024, and EPS of $0.66 was up $0.08, or 14%, on an operating basis; EPS up $0.05 compared to the first quarter on a GAAP basis and up $0.07, or 12%, on an operating basis



EPS of $0.63 was up $0.09 on a GAAP basis compared to second quarter 2024, and EPS of $0.66 was up $0.08, or 14%, on an operating basis; EPS up $0.05 compared to the first quarter on a GAAP basis and up $0.07, or 12%, on an operating basis



Net income of $78.7 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $112.3 million, up $7.3 million and $5.7 million, respectively, from the first quarter



Net income of $78.7 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $112.3 million, up $7.3 million and $5.7 million, respectively, from the first quarter



Total revenue of $260 million improved $13 million, or 5%, from the first quarter



Total revenue of $260 million improved $13 million, or 5%, from the first quarter



Net interest margin of 3.50% increased by 14 basis points from the first quarter, reflecting a lower cost of funds and improving asset mix



Net interest margin of 3.50% increased by 14 basis points from the first quarter, reflecting a lower cost of funds and improving asset mix



Noninterest income was down $948 thousand on a linked quarter basis mostly due to a $724 thousand loss on the redemption of $100 million in senior debt



Noninterest income was down $948 thousand on a linked quarter basis mostly due to a $724 thousand loss on the redemption of $100 million in senior debt



Provision for credit losses was $11.8 million, down $3.6 million from the first quarter; allowance for credit losses coverage held steady at 1.21% of total loans; net charge-offs were $8.2 million, or 18 basis points as a percent of average loans, an improvement of 3 basis points compared to the first quarter



Provision for credit losses was $11.8 million, down $3.6 million from the first quarter; allowance for credit losses coverage held steady at 1.21% of total loans; net charge-offs were $8.2 million, or 18 basis points as a percent of average loans, an improvement of 3 basis points compared to the first quarter



Noninterest expenses were up $6.8 million compared to the first quarter on a GAAP basis and up $3.3 million on an operating basis, of which approximately $1.2 million resulted from the acquisition of ANB



Noninterest expenses were up $6.8 million compared to the first quarter on a GAAP basis and up $3.3 million on an operating basis, of which approximately $1.2 million resulted from the acquisition of ANB



Efficiency ratio of 56.7% on a GAAP basis, or 54.8% on an operating basis, improved both linked quarter and year over year



Efficiency ratio of 56.7% on a GAAP basis, or 54.8% on an operating basis, improved both linked quarter and year over year



Strong loan production led to loan growth of $194 million, excluding loans from the ANB acquisition, up 4.2% annualized, from the first quarter



Strong loan production led to loan growth of $194 million, excluding loans from the ANB acquisition, up 4.2% annualized, from the first quarter



Mortgage closings of $285 million compared to $215 million in second quarter 2024; mortgage rate locks of $359 million compared to $295 million in second quarter 2024



Mortgage closings of $285 million compared to $215 million in second quarter 2024; mortgage rate locks of $359 million compared to $295 million in second quarter 2024



Customer deposits, excluding deposits from the ANB acquisition, were down $169 million from the first quarter, mostly due to seasonal public funds attrition. Excluding public funds and ANB, customer deposits were up $64 million



Customer deposits, excluding deposits from the ANB acquisition, were down $169 million from the first quarter, mostly due to seasonal public funds attrition. Excluding public funds and ANB, customer deposits were up $64 million



Return on assets of 1.11%, or 1.16% on an operating basis



Return on assets of 1.11%, or 1.16% on an operating basis



Return on common equity and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis improved from the first quarter to 8.5% and 12.3%, respectively



Return on common equity and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis improved from the first quarter to 8.5% and 12.3%, respectively



Maintained strong capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 of 13.3%



Maintained strong capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 of 13.3%



Quarterly common dividend of $0.24 per share declared during the quarter, up 4% year-over-year













Conference Call







United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 23 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to



https://dpregister.com/sreg/10200766/ff6c2759d0



. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-676-1337. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ucbi.com.



















UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.





























Selected Financial Information































(in thousands, except per share data)







































2025





















2024

















Second





Quarter









2025





-





2024









Change

















For the Six Months Ended June 30,













YTD





2025





-





2024





Change





















Second









Quarter













First





Quarter













Fourth









Quarter













Third





Quarter













Second









Quarter





















2025





















2024





















INCOME SUMMARY















































































Interest revenue





$





347,365













$





335,357













$





344,962













$





349,086













$





346,965





















$





682,722













$





683,693





















Interest expense









121,834

















123,336

















134,629

















139,900

















138,265

























245,170

















275,844





















Net interest revenue









225,531

















212,021

















210,333

















209,186

















208,700













8





%













437,552

















407,849













7





%









Noninterest income









34,708

















35,656

















40,522

















8,091

















36,556













(5





)













70,364

















76,143













(8





)











Total revenue











260,239

















247,677

















250,855

















217,277

















245,256













6

















507,916

















483,992













5













Provision for credit losses









11,818

















15,419

















11,389

















14,428

















12,235

























27,237

















25,134





















Noninterest expenses









147,919

















141,099

















143,056

















143,065

















147,044













1

















289,018

















292,046













(1





)









Income before income tax expense









100,502

















91,159

















96,410

















59,784

















85,977













17

















191,661

















166,812













15













Income tax expense









21,769

















19,746

















20,606

















12,437

















19,362













12

















41,515

















37,566













11















Net income











78,733

















71,413

















75,804

















47,347

















66,615













18

















150,146

















129,246













16













Non-operating items









4,833

















1,297

















2,203

















29,385

















6,493

























6,130

















8,680





















Income tax benefit of non-operating items









(1,047





)













(281





)













(471





)













(6,276





)













(1,462





)





















(1,328





)













(1,955





)



















Net income - operating







(1)











$









82,519

















$









72,429

















$









77,536

















$









70,456

















$









71,646















15















$









154,948

















$









135,971















14















Pre-tax pre-provision income







(5)









$





112,320













$





106,578













$





107,799













$





74,212













$





98,212













14













$





218,898













$





191,946













14















PERFORMANCE MEASURES

















































































Per common share:















































































Diluted net income - GAAP





$





0.63













$





0.58













$





0.61













$





0.38













$





0.54













17













$





1.21













$





1.05













15













Diluted net income - operating



(1)











0.66

















0.59

















0.63

















0.57

















0.58













14

















1.25

















1.10













14













Cash dividends declared









0.24

















0.24

















0.24

















0.24

















0.23













4

















0.48

















0.46













4













Book value









28.89

















28.42

















27.87

















27.68

















27.18













6

















28.89

















27.18













6













Tangible book value



(3)











21.00

















20.58

















20.00

















19.66

















19.13













10

















21.00

















19.13













10















Key performance ratios:















































































Return on common equity - GAAP



(2)(4)











8.45





%













7.89





%













8.40





%













5.20





%













7.53





%





















8.18





%













7.34





%

















Return on common equity - operating



(1)(2)(4)











8.87

















8.01

















8.60

















7.82

















8.12

























8.45

















7.73





















Return on tangible common equity - operating



(1)(2)(3)(4)











12.34

















11.21

















12.12

















11.17

















11.68

























11.78

















11.18





















Return on assets - GAAP



(4)











1.11

















1.02

















1.06

















0.67

















0.97

























1.06

















0.94





















Return on assets - operating



(1)(4)











1.16

















1.04

















1.08

















1.01

















1.04

























1.10

















0.99





















Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items



(1)(4)(5)











1.66

















1.55

















1.55

















1.50

















1.54

























1.61

















1.47





















Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)



(4)











3.50

















3.36

















3.26

















3.33

















3.37

























3.43

















3.28





















Efficiency ratio - GAAP









56.69

















56.74

















56.05

















65.51

















59.70

























56.71

















60.08





















Efficiency ratio - operating



(1)











54.84

















56.22

















55.18

















57.37

















57.06

























55.51

















58.08





















Equity to total assets









12.86

















12.56

















12.38

















12.45

















12.35

























12.86

















12.35





















Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(3)











9.45

















9.18

















8.97

















8.93

















8.78

























9.45

















8.78























ASSET QUALITY















































































Nonperforming assets ("NPAs")





$





83,959













$





93,290













$





115,635













$





114,960













$





116,722













(28





)









$





83,959













$





116,722













(28





)









Allowance for credit losses - loans









216,500

















211,974

















206,998

















205,290

















213,022













2

















216,500

















213,022













2













Allowance for credit losses - total









228,045

















223,201

















217,389

















215,517

















224,740













1

















228,045

















224,740













1













Net charge-offs









8,225

















9,607

















9,517

















23,651

















11,614

























17,832

















24,522





















Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans









1.14





%













1.15





%













1.14





%













1.14





%













1.17





%





















1.14





%













1.17





%

















Allowance for credit losses - total to loans









1.21

















1.21

















1.20

















1.20

















1.23

























1.21

















1.23





















Net charge-offs to average loans



(4)











0.18

















0.21

















0.21

















0.52

















0.26

























0.20

















0.27





















NPAs to total assets









0.30

















0.33

















0.42

















0.42

















0.43

























0.30

















0.43























AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)















































































Loans





$





18,921













$





18,425













$





18,176













$





17,964













$





18,211













4













$





18,921













$





18,211













4













Investment securities









6,382

















6,661

















6,804

















6,425

















6,038













6

















6,382

















6,038













6













Total assets









28,086

















27,874

















27,720

















27,373

















27,057













4

















28,086

















27,057













4













Deposits









23,963

















23,762

















23,461

















23,253

















22,982













4

















23,963

















22,982













4













Shareholders’ equity









3,613

















3,501

















3,432

















3,407

















3,343













8

















3,613

















3,343













8













Common shares outstanding (thousands)









121,431

















119,514

















119,364

















119,283

















119,175













2

















121,431

















119,175













2















(1)



Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page.



(2)



Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).



(3)



Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization.



(4)



Annualized.



(5)



Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.



















UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.





































































Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation















(in thousands, except per share data)



















































































2025





















2024

















For the Six Months Ended June 30,





















Second









Quarter













First









Quarter













Fourth









Quarter













Third









Quarter













Second









Quarter

















2025





















2024

















Noninterest income reconciliation



































































Noninterest income (GAAP)









$





34,708













$





35,656













$





40,522













$





8,091













$





36,556













$





70,364













$





76,143













Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans













—

















—

















—

















27,209

















—

















—

















—













Gain on lease termination













—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















(2,400





)









Noninterest income - operating









$





34,708













$





35,656













$





40,522













$





35,300













$





36,556













$





70,364













$





73,743















































































Noninterest expense reconciliation



































































Noninterest expenses (GAAP)









$





147,919













$





141,099













$





143,056













$





143,065













$





147,044













$





289,018













$





292,046













Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)













—

















—

















—

















—

















(5,100





)













—

















(5,100





)









FDIC special assessment













—

















—

















—

















—

















764

















—

















(1,736





)









Merger-related and other charges













(4,833





)













(1,297





)













(2,203





)













(2,176





)













(2,157





)













(6,130





)













(4,244





)









Noninterest expenses - operating









$





143,086













$





139,802













$





140,853













$





140,889













$





140,551













$





282,888













$





280,966















































































Net income to operating income reconciliation



































































Net income (GAAP)









$





78,733













$





71,413













$





75,804













$





47,347













$





66,615













$





150,146













$





129,246













Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans













—

















—

















—

















27,209

















—

















—

















—













Gain on lease termination













—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















(2,400





)









Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)













—

















—

















—

















—

















5,100

















—

















5,100













FDIC special assessment













—

















—

















—

















—

















(764





)













—

















1,736













Merger-related and other charges













4,833

















1,297

















2,203

















2,176

















2,157

















6,130

















4,244













Income tax benefit of non-operating items













(1,047





)













(281





)













(471





)













(6,276





)













(1,462





)













(1,328





)













(1,955





)









Net income - operating









$





82,519













$





72,429













$





77,536













$





70,456













$





71,646













$





154,948













$





135,971















































































Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation



































































Net income (GAAP)









$





78,733













$





71,413













$





75,804













$





47,347













$





66,615













$





150,146













$





129,246













Income tax expense













21,769

















19,746

















20,606

















12,437

















19,362

















41,515

















37,566













Provision for credit losses













11,818

















15,419

















11,389

















14,428

















12,235

















27,237

















25,134













Pre-tax pre-provision income









$





112,320













$





106,578













$





107,799













$





74,212













$





98,212













$





218,898













$





191,946















































































Diluted income per common share reconciliation



































































Diluted income per common share (GAAP)









$





0.63













$





0.58













$





0.61













$





0.38













$





0.54













$





1.21













$





1.05













Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans













—

















—

















—

















0.18

















—

















—

















—













Gain on lease termination













—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















(0.02





)









Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)













—

















—

















—

















—

















0.03

















—

















0.03













FDIC special assessment













—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















0.02













Merger-related and other charges













0.03

















0.01

















0.02

















0.01

















0.01

















0.04

















0.02













Diluted income per common share - operating









$





0.66













$





0.59













$





0.63













$





0.57













$





0.58













$





1.25













$





1.10















































































Book value per common share reconciliation



































































Book value per common share (GAAP)









$





28.89













$





28.42













$





27.87













$





27.68













$





27.18













$





28.89













$





27.18













Effect of goodwill and other intangibles













(7.89





)













(7.84





)













(7.87





)













(8.02





)













(8.05





)













(7.89





)













(8.05





)









Tangible book value per common share









$





21.00













$





20.58













$





20.00













$





19.66













$





19.13













$





21.00













$





19.13















































































Return on tangible common equity reconciliation



































































Return on common equity (GAAP)













8.45





%













7.89





%













8.40





%













5.20





%













7.53





%













8.18





%













7.34





%









Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans













—

















—

















—

















2.43

















—

















—

















—













Gain on lease termination













—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















(0.11





)









Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)













—

















—

















—

















—

















0.46

















—

















0.23













FDIC special assessment













—

















—

















—

















—

















(0.07





)













—

















0.08













Merger-related and other charges













0.42

















0.12

















0.20

















0.19

















0.20

















0.27

















0.19













Return on common equity - operating













8.87

















8.01

















8.60

















7.82

















8.12

















8.45

















7.73













Effect of goodwill and other intangibles













3.47

















3.20

















3.52

















3.35

















3.56

















3.33

















3.45













Return on tangible common equity - operating













12.34





%













11.21





%













12.12





%













11.17





%













11.68





%













11.78





%













11.18





%











































































Return on assets reconciliation



































































Return on assets (GAAP)













1.11





%













1.02





%













1.06





%













0.67





%













0.97





%













1.06





%













0.94





%









Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans













—

















—

















—

















0.31

















—

















—

















—













Gain on lease termination













—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















(0.01





)









Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)













—

















—

















—

















—

















0.06

















—

















0.03













FDIC special assessment













—

















—

















—

















—

















(0.01





)













—

















0.01













Merger-related and other charges













0.05

















0.02

















0.02

















0.03

















0.02

















0.04

















0.02













Return on assets - operating













1.16





%













1.04





%













1.08





%













1.01





%













1.04





%













1.10





%













0.99





%











































































Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation



































































Return on assets (GAAP)













1.11





%













1.02





%













1.06





%













0.67





%













0.97





%













1.06





%













0.94





%









Income tax expense













0.31

















0.29

















0.30

















0.19

















0.29

















0.30

















0.28













Provision for credit losses













0.17

















0.23

















0.16

















0.21

















0.18

















0.20

















0.19













Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans













—

















—

















—

















0.40

















—

















—

















—













Gain on lease termination













—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















(0.02





)









Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)













—

















—

















—

















—

















0.08

















—

















0.04













FDIC special assessment













—

















—

















—

















—

















(0.01





)













—

















0.01













Merger-related and other charges













0.07

















0.01

















0.03

















0.03

















0.03

















0.05

















0.03













Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating













1.66





%













1.55





%













1.55





%













1.50





%













1.54





%













1.61





%













1.47





%











































































Efficiency ratio reconciliation



































































Efficiency ratio (GAAP)













56.69





%













56.74





%













56.05





%













65.51





%













59.70





%













56.71





%













60.08





%









Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans













—

















—

















—

















(7.15





)













—

















—

















—













Gain on lease termination













—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















0.29













Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)













—

















—

















—

















—

















(2.07





)













—

















(1.05





)









FDIC special assessment













—

















—

















—

















—

















0.31

















—

















(0.36





)









Merger-related and other charges













(1.85





)













(0.52





)













(0.87





)













(0.99





)













(0.88





)













(1.20





)













(0.88





)









Efficiency ratio - operating













54.84





%













56.22





%













55.18





%













57.37





%













57.06





%













55.51





%













58.08





%











































































Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation



































































Equity to total assets (GAAP)













12.86





%













12.56





%













12.38





%













12.45





%













12.35





%













12.86





%













12.35





%









Effect of goodwill and other intangibles













(3.10





)













(3.06





)













(3.09





)













(3.20





)













(3.24





)













(3.10





)













(3.24





)









Effect of preferred equity













(0.31





)













(0.32





)













(0.32





)













(0.32





)













(0.33





)













(0.31





)













(0.33





)









Tangible common equity to tangible assets













9.45





%













9.18





%













8.97





%













8.93





%













8.78





%













9.45





%













8.78





%



























UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.





























































Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End





































































2025

















2024

















Linked Quarter Change

















Year over Year Change

















(in millions)









Second





Quarter













First





Quarter













Fourth





Quarter













Third





Quarter













Second





Quarter





















LOANS BY CATEGORY































































Owner occupied commercial RE





$





3,563









$





3,419









$





3,398









$





3,323









$





3,297













$





144













$





266













Income producing commercial RE









4,548













4,416













4,361













4,259













4,058

















132

















490













Commercial & industrial









2,516













2,506













2,428













2,313













2,299

















10

















217













Commercial construction









1,752













1,681













1,656













1,785













2,014

















71

















(262





)









Equipment financing









1,778













1,723













1,663













1,603













1,581

















55

















197













Total commercial









14,157













13,745













13,506













13,283













13,249

















412

















908













Residential mortgage









3,210













3,218













3,232













3,263













3,266

















(8





)













(56





)









Home equity









1,180













1,099













1,065













1,015













985

















81

















195













Residential construction









174













171













178













189













211

















3

















(37





)









Manufactured housing



(1)











—













—













2













2













321

















—

















(321





)









Consumer









191













183













186













188













183

















8

















8













Other









9













9













7













24













(4





)













—

















13















Total loans







$





18,921









$





18,425









$





18,176









$





17,964









$





18,211













$





496













$





710











































































LOANS BY MARKET































































Georgia





$





4,551









$





4,484









$





4,447









$





4,470









$





4,411













$





67













$





140













South Carolina









2,872













2,821













2,815













2,782













2,779

















51

















93













North Carolina









2,626













2,666













2,644













2,586













2,591

















(40





)













35













Tennessee









1,881













1,880













1,799













1,848













2,144

















1

















(263





)









Florida









2,966













2,572













2,527













2,423













2,407

















394

















559













Alabama









1,016













1,009













996













996













1,021

















7

















(5





)









Commercial Banking Solutions









3,009













2,993













2,948













2,859













2,858

















16

















151















Total loans







$





18,921









$





18,425









$





18,176









$





17,964









$





18,211













$





496













$





710















(1)



For 2025 periods, manufactured housing loans are included with consumer loans.



















UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.





























































Credit Quality





























































(in thousands)









































































2025

















2024













































Second









Quarter













First









Quarter













Fourth









Quarter





































NONACCRUAL LOANS



























































Owner occupied RE









$





8,207









$





8,949









$





11,674

































Income producing RE













14,624













16,536













25,357

































Commercial & industrial













15,422













22,396













29,339

































Commercial construction













1,368













5,558













7,400

































Equipment financing













11,731













8,818













8,925

































Total commercial













51,352













62,257













82,695

































Residential mortgage













22,597













22,756













24,615

































Home equity













4,093













4,091













4,630

































Residential construction













1,203













811













57

































Manufactured housing



(2)















—













—













1,444

































Consumer













1,207













1,423













138



































Total nonaccrual loans















80,452













91,338













113,579

































OREO and repossessed assets













3,507













1,952













2,056



































Total NPAs











$





83,959









$





93,290









$





115,635



























































2025





















2024

























Second





Quarter













First





Quarter













Fourth





Quarter













(in thousands)













Net Charge-Offs













Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans







(1)















Net Charge-Offs













Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans







(1)















Net Charge-Offs













Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans







(1)















NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY



























































Owner occupied RE









$





470













0.05





%









$





126













0.02





%









$





(184





)









(0.02)%









Income producing RE













933













0.08

















718













0.07

















(1,001





)









(0.09





)









Commercial & industrial













1,027













0.16

















2,447













0.40

















4,075













0.69













Commercial construction













89













0.02

















(138





)









(0.03





)













2













—













Equipment financing













4,963













1.16

















5,042













1.21

















5,812













1.43













Total commercial













7,482













0.22

















8,195













0.24

















8,704













0.26













Residential mortgage













313













0.04

















(1





)









—

















145













0.02













Home equity













(72





)









(0.03





)













(62





)









(0.02





)













(33





)









(0.01





)









Residential construction













(9





)









(0.02





)













219













0.51

















7













0.02













Manufactured housing



(2)















—













—

















—













—

















114













23.41













Consumer













511













1.11

















1,256













2.76

















580













1.24















Total











$





8,225













0.18













$





9,607













0.21













$





9,517













0.21







































































(1)



Annualized.



























































(2)



For 2025 periods, manufactured housing loans are included with consumer loans.



























UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.













Consolidated Balance Sheets





(Unaudited)

























(in thousands, except share and per share data)













June 30,









2025













December 31,





2024













ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks









$





201,509













$





296,161













Interest-bearing deposits in banks













359,492

















223,712













Federal funds and other short-term investments













13,955

















—













Cash and cash equivalents













574,956

















519,873













Debt securities available-for-sale













4,075,323

















4,436,291













Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,935,748 and $1,944,126, respectively)













2,306,730

















2,368,107













Loans held for sale













37,143

















57,534













Loans and leases held for investment













18,920,875

















18,175,980













Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases













(216,500





)













(206,998





)









Loans and leases, net













18,704,375

















17,968,982













Premises and equipment, net













396,479

















394,264













Bank owned life insurance













362,201

















346,234













Goodwill and other intangible assets, net













974,385

















956,643













Other assets













653,929

















672,330















Total assets











$





28,085,521













$





27,720,258















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Liabilities:

























Deposits:

























Noninterest-bearing demand









$





6,381,975













$





6,211,182













NOW and interest-bearing demand













5,986,049

















6,141,342













Money market













6,603,556

















6,398,144













Savings













1,228,971

















1,100,591













Time













3,606,511

















3,441,424













Brokered













155,950

















168,292













Total deposits













23,963,012

















23,460,975













Short-term borrowings













—

















195,000













Long-term debt













155,143

















254,152













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













354,442

















378,004















Total liabilities















24,472,597

















24,288,131













Shareholders' equity:

























Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 shares Series I issued and





outstanding; $25,000 per share liquidation preference













88,266

















88,266













Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,





121,431,262 and 119,364,110 shares issued and outstanding, respectively













121,431

















119,364













Common stock issuable; 592,256 and 600,168 shares, respectively













13,190

















12,999













Capital surplus













2,764,617

















2,710,279













Retained earnings













802,590

















714,138













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(177,170





)













(212,919





)











Total shareholders' equity















3,612,924

















3,432,127















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity











$





28,085,521













$





27,720,258































UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.













Consolidated Statements of Income





(Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended









June 30,













Six Months Ended









June 30,













(in thousands, except per share data)

















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024













Interest revenue:











































Loans, including fees









$





288,284









$





291,595









$





562,340









$





575,578









Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,671, $1,699, $3,349 and $3,420, respectively













55,862













50,063













114,712













96,499









Deposits in banks and short-term investments













3,219













5,307













5,670













11,616









Total interest revenue













347,365













346,965













682,722













683,693



















































Interest expense:











































Deposits:









































NOW and interest-bearing demand













36,956













43,910













74,346













90,121









Money market













49,603













53,531













99,144













104,009









Savings













1,457













687













2,081













1,393









Time













31,120













36,334













62,499













72,723









Deposits













119,136













134,462













238,070













268,246









Short-term borrowings













83













60













1,190













60









Federal Home Loan Bank advances













—













—













433













—









Long-term debt













2,615













3,743













5,477













7,538









Total interest expense













121,834













138,265













245,170













275,844









Net interest revenue













225,531













208,700













437,552













407,849



















































Noninterest income:











































Service charges and fees













10,122













10,620













19,657













19,884









Mortgage loan gains and other related fees













5,370













6,799













11,492













14,310









Wealth management fees













4,400













6,386













8,865













12,699









Net gains from sales of other loans













1,995













1,296













3,391













2,833









Lending and loan servicing fees













3,690













3,328













7,855













7,538









Securities gains, net













286













—













292













—









Other













8,845













8,127













18,812













18,879









Total noninterest income













34,708













36,556













70,364













76,143











Total revenue















260,239













245,256













507,916













483,992



















































Provision for credit losses















11,818













12,235













27,237













25,134



















































Noninterest expenses:











































Salaries and employee benefits













86,997













85,818













171,264













170,803









Communications and equipment













13,332













11,988













27,031













23,908









Occupancy













10,935













11,056













21,864













22,155









Advertising and public relations













2,881













2,459













4,762













4,360









Postage, printing and supplies













2,495













2,251













5,056













4,899









Professional fees













5,609













6,044













11,540













12,032









Lending and loan servicing expense













2,330













2,014













4,317













3,841









Outside services - electronic banking













3,570













2,812













6,333













5,730









FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges













4,745













4,467













9,387













12,033









Amortization of intangibles













3,292













3,794













6,578













7,681









Merger-related and other charges













4,833













2,157













6,130













4,244









Other













6,900













12,184













14,756













20,360









Total noninterest expenses













147,919













147,044













289,018













292,046









Income before income taxes













100,502













85,977













191,661













166,812









Income tax expense













21,769













19,362













41,515













37,566











Net income















78,733













66,615













150,146













129,246









Preferred stock dividends













1,573













1,573













3,146













3,146









Earnings allocated to participating securities













438













368













850













713











Net income available to common shareholders











$





76,722









$





64,674









$





146,150









$





125,387

















































Net income per common share:









































Basic









$





0.63









$





0.54









$





1.21









$





1.05









Diluted













0.63













0.54













1.21













1.05









Weighted average common shares outstanding:









































Basic













121,377













119,726













120,714













119,694









Diluted













121,432













119,785













120,820













119,763



























UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.













Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis











For the Three Months Ended June 30,







































2025





















2024



















(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))















Average Balance













Interest













Average Rate













Average Balance













Interest













Average Rate













Assets:



























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)



(1)(2)











$





18,664,228













$





288,023









6.19





%









$





18,213,384













$





291,378









6.43





%









Taxable securities



(3)















6,492,288

















54,191









3.34

















5,952,414

















48,364









3.25













Tax-exempt securities (FTE)



(1)(3)















354,162

















2,236









2.53

















363,393

















2,273









2.50













Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets













451,953

















3,898









3.46

















499,565

















6,011









4.84















Total interest-earning assets (FTE)















25,962,631

















348,348









5.38

















25,028,756

















348,026









5.59





































































Noninterest-earning assets:

























































Allowance for credit losses













(220,059





)





























(215,104





)

























Cash and due from banks













203,909

































204,792





























Premises and equipment













398,241

































392,325





























Other assets



(3)















1,637,125

































1,605,558































Total assets











$





27,981,847





























$





27,016,327























































































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Interest-bearing deposits:

























































NOW and interest-bearing demand









$





6,051,489

















36,956









2.45













$





5,866,038

















43,910









3.01













Money market













6,645,336

















49,603









2.99

















6,068,530

















53,531









3.55













Savings













1,195,295

















1,457









0.49

















1,160,708

















687









0.24













Time













3,532,848

















30,596









3.47

















3,544,327

















35,695









4.05













Brokered time deposits













50,488

















524









4.16

















50,323

















639









5.11













Total interest-bearing deposits













17,475,456

















119,136









2.73

















16,689,926

















134,462









3.24













Federal funds purchased and other borrowings













7,412

















83









4.49

















4,093

















60









5.90













Federal Home Loan Bank advances













—

















—









—

















—

















—









—













Long-term debt













237,992

















2,615









4.41

















324,870

















3,743









4.63













Total borrowed funds













245,404

















2,698









4.41

















328,963

















3,803









4.65















Total interest-bearing liabilities















17,720,860

















121,834









2.76

















17,018,889

















138,265









3.27





































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























































Noninterest-bearing deposits













6,351,540

































6,283,487





























Other liabilities













346,643

































400,974





























Total liabilities













24,419,043

































23,703,350





























Shareholders' equity













3,562,804

































3,312,977































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity











$





27,981,847





























$





27,016,327























































































Net interest revenue (FTE)



















$





226,514

























$





209,761

















Net interest-rate spread (FTE)

























2.62





%

























2.32





%









Net interest margin (FTE)



(4)



























3.50





%

























3.37





%











(1)



Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $983,000 and $1.06 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.







(2)



Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.







(3)



Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $240 million in 2025 and $344 million in 2024 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.







(4)



Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.



















UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.













Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis











For the Six Months Ended June 30,













