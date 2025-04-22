United Community Banks, Inc. Reports $71.4 Million Net Income for Q1 2025 and Highlights Strong Loan and Deposit Growth

United Community Banks reports Q1 2025 net income of $71.4 million, with solid loan and deposit growth and improved efficiency.

United Community Banks, Inc. reported a net income of $71.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, with diluted earnings per share at $0.58, an increase of $0.07 year-over-year but a slight decrease from the previous quarter. The rise in earnings was primarily due to higher net interest income and reduced noninterest expenses, although there were some offsets from decreased noninterest income and a higher provision for credit losses. The bank experienced significant loan and deposit growth, with loans increasing by $249 million and customer deposits rising by $309 million. The net interest margin improved to 3.36%. The bank is also celebrating its 75th anniversary and plans to expand its footprint in Florida with the upcoming acquisition of American National Bank, which is expected to close soon. Overall, the financial results indicate solid performance despite challenges in the broader economic environment.

Potential Positives

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $71.4 million, representing a notable year-over-year increase, contributing to strong financial performance.

Diluted earnings per share increased by $0.07 compared to the first quarter of 2024, demonstrating solid growth in profitability.

The company reported solid loan and deposit growth, with loans increasing by $249 million (5.6% annualized) and deposits by $309 million (5.4% annualized). This indicates strong business activity and customer confidence.

United Community Banks was recognized by J.D. Power as #1 in Customer Satisfaction in the Southeast, highlighting their strong reputation and commitment to customer service amid their 75th anniversary celebrations.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased by $0.03 per share compared to the previous quarter, indicating a potential concern for investors focused on short-term performance.

Noninterest income was down $4.9 million on a linked quarter basis, which may signal challenges in generating revenue outside of traditional banking activities.

The provision for credit losses increased by $4.0 million, indicating higher expectations for potential loan defaults, which could reflect concerns about the credit quality of the loan portfolio.

FAQ

What was United Community Banks' net income for Q1 2025?

United Community Banks reported a net income of $71.4 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How much did the diluted earnings per share increase?

Diluted earnings per share increased by $0.07 from the first quarter of 2024 to $0.58 in Q1 2025.

What drove the increase in net income?

The increase in net income was primarily driven by higher net interest income and lower noninterest expenses.

What is the return on assets for United Community Banks?

United's return on assets was reported at 1.02%, or 1.04% on an operating basis.

When is the acquisition of American National Bank expected to close?

The acquisition of American National Bank is expected to close on May 1, 2025.

$UCB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UCB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/31.

$UCB Insider Trading Activity

$UCB insiders have traded $UCB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

H LYNN HARTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,679 shares for an estimated $1,072,170 .

. JEFFERSON L HARRALSON (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,275 shares for an estimated $285,193 .

. SALLY POPE DAVIS purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $50,742

$UCB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UCB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (United) today announced net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $71.4 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $106.6 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.07 from the first quarter a year ago and a decrease of $0.03 from the fourth quarter of 2024.





On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.59 were up 13% from the year-ago quarter. The primary drivers of the increased earnings per share year-over-year were higher net interest income and lower noninterest expenses, partly offset by lower noninterest income and a higher provision for credit losses.





United’s return on assets was 1.02%, or 1.04% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 7.9%, and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis was 11.2%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.55% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.18%, up 21 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024.





Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “The first quarter was a strong start to the year. Our teams delivered solid loan and deposit growth in what has typically been a seasonally weak quarter. Loans grew by $249 million, or 5.6% annualized, and customer deposits increased $309 million, or 5.4% annualized. Our net interest margin expanded by 10 basis points, helping us to grow net interest income by $1.7 million from the fourth quarter, despite two fewer accruing days. Credit quality remained stable, with first quarter net charge-offs holding steady at 0.21% of average loans. Our provision for credit losses increased by $4.0 million from the fourth quarter, covering first quarter net charge-offs as well as loan growth, slightly increasing our allowance for credit losses to 1.21% of loans, up from 1.20% on December 31, 2024. Expenses improved on an absolute basis from both the fourth and first quarters of 2024, reflecting our ongoing efforts to control costs.”





Harton continued, “We are particularly excited that our bankers were recognized once again by J.D. Power as #1 in Customer Satisfaction in the Southeast, along with #1 in Trust and #1 in People. This year marks our 75ᵗʰ anniversary, and we’re off to a strong start. I’m proud to make this milestone meaningful for our customers, employees, and shareholders. We’re also excited to continue growing our presence in Florida with the recent announcement of our planned acquisition of American National Bank, headquartered in Oakland Park. This expansion will strengthen our footprint in the fast-growing South Florida market. Our teams have been collaborating closely for several months, and we expect to close the transaction on May 1.”





United’s net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.36% from the fourth quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets was down four basis points to 5.29%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 19 basis points, leading to a 15-basis-point increase in the net interest spread. The 10-basis-point increase in net interest margin reflects progress in lowering the cost of funds through reduction in deposit rates and redemption of debt instruments, and to a lesser extent, the seasonal outflow of higher-priced public funds deposits.





Net charge-offs were $9.6 million, or 0.21% of average loans, during the quarter, equal to the fourth quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets were 33 basis points relative to total assets, improved from 42 basis points for the fourth quarter.







First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:









EPS up $0.07 compared to first quarter 2024 on a GAAP basis and up $0.07, or 13%, on an operating basis; EPS down $0.03 compared to the fourth quarter on a GAAP basis and down $0.04, or 6%, on an operating basis



EPS up $0.07 compared to first quarter 2024 on a GAAP basis and up $0.07, or 13%, on an operating basis; EPS down $0.03 compared to the fourth quarter on a GAAP basis and down $0.04, or 6%, on an operating basis



Total revenue improved $8.9 million, or 3.7%, year-over-year



Total revenue improved $8.9 million, or 3.7%, year-over-year



Net interest margin of 3.36% increased by 10 basis points from the fourth quarter, reflecting a lower cost of funds



Net interest margin of 3.36% increased by 10 basis points from the fourth quarter, reflecting a lower cost of funds



Loan production of $2.0 billion led to loan growth of $249 million, up 5.6% annualized, from the fourth quarter



Loan production of $2.0 billion led to loan growth of $249 million, up 5.6% annualized, from the fourth quarter



Customer deposits were up $309 million from the fourth quarter, with most of the growth in money market deposits



Customer deposits were up $309 million from the fourth quarter, with most of the growth in money market deposits



Noninterest income was down $4.9 million on a linked quarter basis mostly due to the absence of unusual fourth quarter gains in the form of a mortgage servicing right write-up and other unusual gains



Noninterest income was down $4.9 million on a linked quarter basis mostly due to the absence of unusual fourth quarter gains in the form of a mortgage servicing right write-up and other unusual gains



Mortgage closings of $187 million compared to $171 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $330 million compared to $260 million a year ago



Mortgage closings of $187 million compared to $171 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $330 million compared to $260 million a year ago



Noninterest expenses improved $2.0 million compared to the fourth quarter on a GAAP basis and down $1.1 million on an operating basis



Noninterest expenses improved $2.0 million compared to the fourth quarter on a GAAP basis and down $1.1 million on an operating basis



Efficiency ratio of 56.7%, or 56.2% on an operating basis



Efficiency ratio of 56.7%, or 56.2% on an operating basis



Net income of $71.4 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $106.6 million



Net income of $71.4 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $106.6 million



Return on assets of 1.02%, or 1.04% on an operating basis



Return on assets of 1.02%, or 1.04% on an operating basis



Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.55% on an operating basis



Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.55% on an operating basis



Return on common equity of 7.9%



Return on common equity of 7.9%



Return on tangible common equity of 11.2% on an operating basis



Return on tangible common equity of 11.2% on an operating basis



Provision for credit losses was $15.4 million; allowance for credit losses coverage up slightly to 1.21% of total loans



Provision for credit losses was $15.4 million; allowance for credit losses coverage up slightly to 1.21% of total loans



Net charge-offs of $9.6 million, or 21 basis points as a percent of average loans



Net charge-offs of $9.6 million, or 21 basis points as a percent of average loans



Nonperforming assets improved $22 million from December 31, 2024, to 0.33% of total assets



Nonperforming assets improved $22 million from December 31, 2024, to 0.33% of total assets



Maintained robust capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 increasing to 13.3%



Maintained robust capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 increasing to 13.3%



Quarterly common dividend of $0.24 per share declared during the quarter, up 4% year-over-year













Conference Call







United will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 22 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to



https://dpregister.com/sreg/10198403/fed7e1f137



. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-676-1337. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ucbi.com.











UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.









Selected Financial Information











(in thousands, except per share data)























2025





















2024

















First





Quarter









2025





-





2024









Change





















First









Quarter













Fourth









Quarter













Third









Quarter













Second









Quarter













First









Quarter

















INCOME SUMMARY























































Interest revenue





$





335,357













$





344,962













$





349,086













$





346,965













$





336,728





















Interest expense









123,336

















134,629

















139,900

















138,265

















137,579





















Net interest revenue









212,021

















210,333

















209,186

















208,700

















199,149













6





%









Noninterest income









35,656

















40,522

















8,091

















36,556

















39,587













(10





)











Total revenue











247,677

















250,855

















217,277

















245,256

















238,736













4













Provision for credit losses









15,419

















11,389

















14,428

















12,235

















12,899





















Noninterest expenses









141,099

















143,056

















143,065

















147,044

















145,002













(3





)









Income before income tax expense









91,159

















96,410

















59,784

















85,977

















80,835













13













Income tax expense









19,746

















20,606

















12,437

















19,362

















18,204













8















Net income











71,413

















75,804

















47,347

















66,615

















62,631













14













Non-operating items









1,297

















2,203

















29,385

















6,493

















2,187





















Income tax benefit of non-operating items









(281





)













(471





)













(6,276





)













(1,462





)













(493





)



















Net income – operating







(1)











$









72,429

















$









77,536

















$









70,456

















$









71,646

















$









64,325















13















Pre-tax pre-provision income







(5)









$





106,578













$





107,799













$





74,212













$





98,212













$





93,734













14















PERFORMANCE MEASURES

























































Per common share:























































Diluted net income – GAAP





$





0.58













$





0.61













$





0.38













$





0.54













$





0.51













14













Diluted net income – operating



(1)











0.59

















0.63

















0.57

















0.58

















0.52













13













Cash dividends declared









0.24

















0.24

















0.24

















0.23

















0.23













4













Book value









28.42

















27.87

















27.68

















27.18

















26.83













6













Tangible book value



(3)











20.58

















20.00

















19.66

















19.13

















18.71













10















Key performance ratios:























































Return on common equity – GAAP



(2)(4)











7.89





%













8.40





%













5.20





%













7.53





%













7.14





%

















Return on common equity – operating



(1)(2)(4)











8.01

















8.60

















7.82

















8.12

















7.34





















Return on tangible common equity – operating



(1)(2)(3)(4)











11.21

















12.12

















11.17

















11.68

















10.68





















Return on assets – GAAP



(4)











1.02

















1.06

















0.67

















0.97

















0.90





















Return on assets – operating



(1)(4)











1.04

















1.08

















1.01

















1.04

















0.93





















Return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items



(1)(4)(5)











1.55

















1.55

















1.50

















1.54

















1.40





















Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)



(4)











3.36

















3.26

















3.33

















3.37

















3.20





















Efficiency ratio – GAAP









56.74

















56.05

















65.51

















59.70

















60.47





















Efficiency ratio – operating



(1)











56.22

















55.18

















57.37

















57.06

















59.15





















Equity to total assets









12.56

















12.38

















12.45

















12.35

















12.06





















Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(3)











9.18

















8.97

















8.93

















8.78

















8.49























ASSET QUALITY























































Nonperforming assets ("NPAs")





$





93,290













$





115,635













$





114,960













$





116,722













$





107,230













(13





)









Allowance for credit losses – loans









211,974

















206,998

















205,290

















213,022

















210,934













—













Allowance for credit losses – total









223,201

















217,389

















215,517

















224,740

















224,119













—













Net charge-offs









9,607

















9,517

















23,651

















11,614

















12,908





















Allowance for credit losses – loans to loans









1.15





%













1.14





%













1.14





%













1.17





%













1.15





%

















Allowance for credit losses – total to loans









1.21

















1.20

















1.20

















1.23

















1.22





















Net charge-offs to average loans



(4)











0.21

















0.21

















0.52

















0.26

















0.28





















NPAs to total assets









0.33

















0.42

















0.42

















0.43

















0.39























AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)























































Loans





$





18,425













$





18,176













$





17,964













$





18,211













$





18,375













—













Investment securities









6,661

















6,804

















6,425

















6,038

















5,859













14













Total assets









27,874

















27,720

















27,373

















27,057

















27,365













2













Deposits









23,762

















23,461

















23,253

















22,982

















23,332













2













Shareholders’ equity









3,501

















3,432

















3,407

















3,343

















3,300













6













Common shares outstanding (thousands)









119,514

















119,364

















119,283

















119,175

















119,137













—























(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

















UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.









Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation











(in thousands, except per share data)



























2025





















2024

























First









Quarter













Fourth









Quarter













Third









Quarter













Second









Quarter













First









Quarter





























































Noninterest income reconciliation



















































Noninterest income (GAAP)









$





35,656













$





40,522













$





8,091













$





36,556













$





39,587













Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans













—

















—

















27,209

















—

















—













Gain on lease termination













—

















—

















—

















—

















(2,400





)









Noninterest income – operating









$





35,656













$





40,522













$





35,300













$





36,556













$





37,187































































Noninterest expense reconciliation



















































Noninterest expenses (GAAP)









$





141,099













$





143,056













$





143,065













$





147,044













$





145,002













Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)













—

















—

















—

















(5,100





)













—













FDIC special assessment













—

















—

















—

















764

















(2,500





)









Merger-related and other charges













(1,297





)













(2,203





)













(2,176





)













(2,157





)













(2,087





)









Noninterest expenses – operating









$





139,802













$





140,853













$





140,889













$





140,551













$





140,415































































Net income to operating income reconciliation



















































Net income (GAAP)









$





71,413













$





75,804













$





47,347













$





66,615













$





62,631













Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans













—

















—

















27,209

















—

















—













Gain on lease termination













—

















—

















—

















—

















(2,400





)









Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)













—

















—

















—

















5,100

















—













FDIC special assessment













—

















—

















—

















(764





)













2,500













Merger-related and other charges













1,297

















2,203

















2,176

















2,157

















2,087













Income tax benefit of non-operating items













(281





)













(471





)













(6,276





)













(1,462





)













(493





)









Net income – operating









$





72,429













$





77,536













$





70,456













$





71,646













$





64,325































































Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation



















































Net income (GAAP)









$





71,413













$





75,804













$





47,347













$





66,615













$





62,631













Income tax expense













19,746

















20,606

















12,437

















19,362

















18,204













Provision for credit losses













15,419

















11,389

















14,428

















12,235

















12,899













Pre-tax pre-provision income









$





106,578













$





107,799













$





74,212













$





98,212













$





93,734































































Diluted income per common share reconciliation



















































Diluted income per common share (GAAP)









$





0.58













$





0.61













$





0.38













$





0.54













$





0.51













Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans













—

















—

















0.18

















—

















—













Gain on lease termination













—

















—

















—

















—

















(0.02





)









Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)













—

















—

















—

















0.03

















—













FDIC special assessment













—

















—

















—

















—

















0.02













Merger-related and other charges













0.01

















0.02

















0.01

















0.01

















0.01













Diluted income per common share – operating









$





0.59













$





0.63













$





0.57













$





0.58













$





0.52































































Book value per common share reconciliation



















































Book value per common share (GAAP)









$





28.42













$





27.87













$





27.68













$





27.18













$





26.83













Effect of goodwill and other intangibles













(7.84





)













(7.87





)













(8.02





)













(8.05





)













(8.12





)









Tangible book value per common share









$





20.58













$





20.00













$





19.66













$





19.13













$





18.71































































Return on tangible common equity reconciliation



















































Return on common equity (GAAP)













7.89





%













8.40





%













5.20





%













7.53





%













7.14





%









Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans













—

















—

















2.43

















—

















—













Gain on lease termination













—

















—

















—

















—

















(0.22





)









Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)













—

















—

















—

















0.46

















—













FDIC special assessment













—

















—

















—

















(0.07





)













0.23













Merger-related and other charges













0.12

















0.20

















0.19

















0.20

















0.19













Return on common equity – operating













8.01

















8.60

















7.82

















8.12

















7.34













Effect of goodwill and other intangibles













3.20

















3.52

















3.35

















3.56

















3.34













Return on tangible common equity – operating













11.21





%













12.12





%













11.17





%













11.68





%













10.68





%



























































Return on assets reconciliation



















































Return on assets (GAAP)













1.02





%













1.06





%













0.67





%













0.97





%













0.90





%









Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans













—

















—

















0.31

















—

















—













Gain on lease termination













—

















—

















—

















—

















(0.03





)









Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)













—

















—

















—

















0.06

















—













FDIC special assessment













—

















—

















—

















(0.01





)













0.03













Merger-related and other charges













0.02

















0.02

















0.03

















0.02

















0.03













Return on assets – operating













1.04





%













1.08





%













1.01





%













1.04





%













0.93





%



























































Return on assets to return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation



















































Return on assets (GAAP)













1.02





%













1.06





%













0.67





%













0.97





%













0.90





%









Income tax expense













0.29

















0.30

















0.19

















0.29

















0.27













Provision for credit losses













0.23

















0.16

















0.21

















0.18

















0.19













Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans













—

















—

















0.40

















—

















—













Gain on lease termination













—

















—

















—

















—

















(0.04





)









Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)













—

















—

















—

















0.08

















—













FDIC special assessment













—

















—

















—

















(0.01





)













0.04













Merger-related and other charges













0.01

















0.03

















0.03

















0.03

















0.04













Return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision – operating













1.55





%













1.55





%













1.50





%













1.54





%













1.40





%



























































Efficiency ratio reconciliation



















































Efficiency ratio (GAAP)













56.74





%













56.05





%













65.51





%













59.70





%













60.47





%









Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans













—

















—

















(7.15





)













—

















—













Gain on lease termination













—

















—

















—

















—

















0.60













Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)













—

















—

















—

















(2.07





)













—













FDIC special assessment













—

















—

















—

















0.31

















(1.05





)









Merger-related and other charges













(0.52





)













(0.87





)













(0.99





)













(0.88





)













(0.87





)









Efficiency ratio – operating













56.22





%













55.18





%













57.37





%













57.06





%













59.15





%



























































Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation



















































Equity to total assets (GAAP)













12.56





%













12.38





%













12.45





%













12.35





%













12.06





%









Effect of goodwill and other intangibles













(3.06





)













(3.09





)













(3.20





)













(3.24





)













(3.25





)









Effect of preferred equity













(0.32





)













(0.32





)













(0.32





)













(0.33





)













(0.32





)









Tangible common equity to tangible assets













9.18





%













8.97





%













8.93





%













8.78





%













8.49





%















UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.









Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End





















2025

















2024





















Linked





Quarter





Change

















Year over





Year





Change

















(in millions)









First









Quarter













Fourth









Quarter













Third









Quarter













Second









Quarter













First









Quarter





















LOANS BY CATEGORY































































Owner occupied commercial RE





$





3,419













$





3,398













$





3,323













$





3,297













$





3,310













$





21













$





109













Income producing commercial RE









4,416

















4,361

















4,259

















4,058

















4,206

















55

















210













Commercial & industrial









2,506

















2,428

















2,313

















2,299

















2,405

















78

















101













Commercial construction









1,681

















1,656

















1,785

















2,014

















1,936

















25

















(255





)









Equipment financing









1,723

















1,663

















1,603

















1,581

















1,544

















60

















179













Total commercial









13,745

















13,506

















13,283

















13,249

















13,401

















239

















344













Residential mortgage









3,218

















3,232

















3,263

















3,266

















3,240

















(14





)













(22





)









Home equity









1,099

















1,065

















1,015

















985

















969

















34

















130













Residential construction









171

















178

















189

















211

















257

















(7





)













(86





)









Manufactured housing



(1)











—

















2

















2

















321

















328

















(2





)













(328





)









Consumer









183

















186

















188

















183

















180

















(3





)













3













Other









9

















7

















24

















(4





)













—

















2

















9















Total loans







$





18,425













$





18,176













$





17,964













$





18,211













$





18,375













$





249













$





50











































































LOANS BY MARKET































































Georgia





$





4,484













$





4,447













$





4,470













$





4,411













$





4,356













$





37













$





128













South Carolina









2,821

















2,815

















2,782

















2,779

















2,804

















6

















17













North Carolina









2,666

















2,644

















2,586

















2,591

















2,566

















22

















100













Tennessee









1,880

















1,799

















1,848

















2,144

















2,209

















81

















(329





)









Florida









2,572

















2,527

















2,423

















2,407

















2,443

















45

















129













Alabama









1,009

















996

















996

















1,021

















1,068

















13

















(59





)









Commercial Banking Solutions









2,993

















2,948

















2,859

















2,858

















2,929

















45

















64















Total loans







$





18,425













$





18,176













$





17,964













$





18,211













$





18,375













$





249













$





50























(1) At March 31, 2025, manufactured housing loans are included with consumer loans.

















UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.









Credit Quality









(in thousands)

























2025

















2024





























First









Quarter













Fourth









Quarter













Third









Quarter













NONACCRUAL LOANS



































Owner occupied RE









$





8,949













$





11,674













$





7,783













Income producing RE













16,536

















25,357

















31,222













Commercial & industrial













22,396

















29,339

















28,856













Commercial construction













5,558

















7,400

















7,356













Equipment financing













8,818

















8,925

















9,123













Total commercial













62,257

















82,695

















84,340













Residential mortgage













22,756

















24,615

















21,851













Home equity













4,091

















4,630

















4,111













Residential construction













811

















57

















118













Manufactured housing



(2)















—

















1,444

















1,808













Consumer













1,423

















138

















152















Total nonaccrual loans















91,338

















113,579

















112,380













OREO and repossessed assets













1,952

















2,056

















2,580















Total NPAs











$





93,290













$





115,635













$





114,960



































2025

















2024

























First





Quarter













Fourth





Quarter













Third





Quarter













(in thousands)









Net Charge-









Offs













Net Charge-





Offs to





Average





Loans







(1)















Net Charge-





Offs













Net Charge-





Offs to





Average





Loans







(1)















Net Charge-





Offs













Net Charge-





Offs to





Average





Loans







(1)























NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY



























































Owner occupied RE





$





126













0.02





%









$





(184





)









(0.02





)%









$





(184





)









(0.02





)%









Income producing RE









718













0.07

















(1,001





)









(0.09





)













1,409













0.13













Commercial & industrial









2,447













0.40

















4,075













0.69

















4,577













0.79













Commercial construction









(138





)









(0.03





)













2













—

















36













0.01













Equipment financing









5,042













1.21

















5,812













1.43

















5,268













1.32













Total commercial









8,195













0.24

















8,704













0.26

















11,106













0.33













Residential mortgage









(1





)









—

















145













0.02

















32













—













Home equity









(62





)









(0.02





)













(33





)









(0.01





)













36













0.01













Residential construction









219













0.51

















7













0.02

















111













0.22













Manufactured housing



(2)











—













—

















114













23.41

















11,556













28.51













Consumer









1,256













2.76

















580













1.24

















810













1.74















Total







$





9,607













0.21













$





9,517













0.21













$





23,651













0.52







































































(1) Annualized.





























































(2) At March 31, 2025, manufactured housing loans are included with consumer loans.

















UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.









Consolidated Balance Sheets





(Unaudited)













(in thousands, except share and per share data)













March 31,









2025













December 31,





2024













ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks









$





198,287













$





296,161













Interest-bearing deposits in banks













438,425

















223,712













Cash and cash equivalents













636,712

















519,873













Debt securities available-for-sale













4,322,644

















4,436,291













Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,952,235 and $1,944,126, respectively)













2,338,571

















2,368,107













Loans held for sale













37,344

















57,534













Loans and leases held for investment













18,425,365

















18,175,980













Less allowance for credit losses – loans and leases













(211,974





)













(206,998





)









Loans and leases, net













18,213,391

















17,968,982













Premises and equipment, net













391,020

















394,264













Bank owned life insurance













346,410

















346,234













Goodwill and other intangible assets, net













953,357

















956,643













Other assets













634,269

















672,330















Total assets











$





27,873,718













$





27,720,258















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Liabilities:

























Deposits:

























Noninterest-bearing demand









$





6,257,032













$





6,211,182













NOW and interest-bearing demand













6,155,141

















6,141,342













Money market













6,637,506

















6,398,144













Savings













1,105,374

















1,100,591













Time













3,446,567

















3,441,424













Brokered













160,785

















168,292













Total deposits













23,762,405

















23,460,975













Short-term borrowings













—

















195,000













Long-term debt













254,287

















254,152













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













356,130

















378,004















Total liabilities















24,372,822

















24,288,131













Shareholders' equity:

























Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 shares Series I issued and outstanding; $25,000 per share liquidation preference













88,266

















88,266













Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 119,514,298 and 119,364,110 shares issued and outstanding, respectively













119,514

















119,364













Common stock issuable; 584,083 and 600,168 shares, respectively













12,983

















12,999













Capital surplus













2,711,721

















2,710,279













Retained earnings













754,971

















714,138













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(186,559





)













(212,919





)











Total shareholders' equity















3,500,896

















3,432,127















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity











$





27,873,718













$





27,720,258



















UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.









Consolidated Statements of Income





(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended









March 31,













(in thousands, except per share data)

















2025





















2024

















Interest revenue:



























Loans, including fees









$





274,056













$





283,983













Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,678 and $1,721, respectively













58,850

















46,436













Deposits in banks and short-term investments













2,451

















6,309













Total interest revenue













335,357

















336,728







































Interest expense:



























Deposits:

























NOW and interest-bearing demand













37,390

















46,211













Money market













49,541

















50,478













Savings













624

















706













Time













31,379

















36,389













Deposits













118,934

















133,784













Short-term borrowings













1,107

















—













Federal Home Loan Bank advances













433

















—













Long-term debt













2,862

















3,795













Total interest expense













123,336

















137,579













Net interest revenue













212,021

















199,149







































Noninterest income:



























Service charges and fees













9,535

















9,264













Mortgage loan gains and other related fees













6,122

















7,511













Wealth management fees













4,465

















6,313













Net gains from sales of other loans













1,396

















1,537













Lending and loan servicing fees













4,165

















4,210













Securities gains, net













6

















—













Other













9,967

















10,752













Total noninterest income













35,656

















39,587







































Provision for credit losses















15,419

















12,899







































Noninterest expenses:



























Salaries and employee benefits













84,267

















84,985













Communications and equipment













13,699

















11,920













Occupancy













10,929

















11,099













Advertising and public relations













1,881

















1,901













Postage, printing and supplies













2,561

















2,648













Professional fees













5,931

















5,988













Lending and loan servicing expense













1,987

















1,827













Outside services – electronic banking













2,763

















2,918













FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges













4,642

















7,566













Amortization of intangibles













3,286

















3,887













Merger-related and other charges













1,297

















2,087













Other













7,856

















8,176













Total noninterest expenses













141,099

















145,002













Income before income taxes













91,159

















80,835













Income tax expense













19,746

















18,204















Net income















71,413

















62,631













Preferred stock dividends













1,573

















1,573













Earnings allocated to participating securities













411

















345















Net income available to common shareholders











$





69,429













$





60,713





































Net income per common share:

























Basic









$





0.58













$





0.51













Diluted













0.58

















0.51













Weighted average common shares outstanding:

























Basic













120,043

















119,662













Diluted













120,201

















119,743



















UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.









Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis







For the Three Months Ended March 31,



















2025





















2024



















(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))











Average





Balance













Interest













Average





Rate













Average





Balance













Interest













Average





Rate













Assets:























































Interest-earning assets:





















































Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)



(1)(2)







$





18,213,501













$





273,930













6.10





%









$





18,299,739













$





283,960













6.24





%









Taxable securities



(3)











6,737,658

















57,172













3.39

















5,828,391

















44,715













3.07













Tax-exempt securities (FTE)



(1)(3)











356,712

















2,245













2.52

















366,350

















2,311













2.52













Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets









400,592

















3,001













3.04

















674,594

















6,805













4.06















Total interest-earning assets (FTE)











25,708,463

















336,348













5.29

















25,169,074

















337,791













5.39

































































Noninterest-earning assets:





















































Allowance for credit losses









(210,169





)





























(212,996





)

























Cash and due from banks









219,540

































221,203





























Premises and equipment









396,443

































386,021





























Other assets



(3)











1,610,104

































1,618,315































Total assets







$





27,724,381





























$





27,181,617



















































































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























































Interest-bearing liabilities:





















































Interest-bearing deposits:





















































NOW and interest-bearing demand





$





6,134,004

















37,390













2.47













$





6,078,090

















46,211













3.06













Money market









6,583,963

















49,541













3.05

















5,864,217

















50,478













3.46













Savings









1,096,308

















624













0.23

















1,192,828

















706













0.24













Time









3,446,048

















30,831













3.63

















3,596,486

















35,944













4.02













Brokered time deposits









50,447

















548













4.41

















50,343

















445













3.56













Total interest-bearing deposits









17,310,770

















118,934













2.79

















16,781,964

















133,784













3.21













Federal funds purchased and other borrowings









80,760

















1,107













5.56

















13

















—













—













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









38,900

















433













4.51

















4

















—













—













Long-term debt









254,220

















2,862













4.57

















324,838

















3,795













4.70













Total borrowed funds









373,880

















4,402













4.77

















324,855

















3,795













4.70















Total interest-bearing liabilities











17,684,650

















123,336













2.83

















17,106,819

















137,579













3.23

































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





















































Noninterest-bearing deposits









6,194,217

































6,398,079





























Other liabilities









369,939

































390,451





























Total liabilities









24,248,806

































23,895,349





























Shareholders' equity









3,475,575

































3,286,268































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$





27,724,381





























$





27,181,617



















































































Net interest revenue (FTE)















$





213,012





























$





200,212





















Net interest-rate spread (FTE)





















2.46





%

























2.16





%









Net interest margin (FTE)



(4)























3.36





%

























3.20





%



















(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $991,000 and $1.06 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.













(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.













(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $269 million in 2025 and $322 million in 2024 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.













(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

















About United Community Banks, Inc.







United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.9 billion in assets and operated 200 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power’s award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. The company has also been recognized eight consecutive years by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For.” In commercial banking, United earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United among the World’s Best and America’s Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “noninterest income – operating”, “noninterest expense - operating”, “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets – pre-tax, pre-provision – operating,” “return on assets – pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.







Caution About Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the expected benefits of the acquisition of ANB Holdings, Inc. (“ANB”). Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.





Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the ANB acquisition may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption from the ANB acquisition of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships, (3) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the ANB acquisition may be greater than anticipated, (4) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the ANB acquisition, (5) the failure of the ANB acquisition to close or any unexpected delay in closing the ANB acquisition, (6) the risks relating to the integration of ANB’s operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (7) the risks associated with United’s pursuit of future acquisitions, (8) the risk associated with expansion into new geographic or product markets, (9) the dilution caused by United’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the ANB acquisition, and (10) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).





Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.





United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.









For more information:









Jefferson Harralson





Chief Financial Officer





(864) 240-6208







Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.