United Community Banks, Inc. Reports $71.4 Million Net Income for Q1 2025 and Highlights Strong Loan and Deposit Growth

United Community Banks reports Q1 2025 net income of $71.4 million, with solid loan and deposit growth and improved efficiency.
United Community Banks, Inc. reported a net income of $71.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, with diluted earnings per share at $0.58, an increase of $0.07 year-over-year but a slight decrease from the previous quarter. The rise in earnings was primarily due to higher net interest income and reduced noninterest expenses, although there were some offsets from decreased noninterest income and a higher provision for credit losses. The bank experienced significant loan and deposit growth, with loans increasing by $249 million and customer deposits rising by $309 million. The net interest margin improved to 3.36%. The bank is also celebrating its 75th anniversary and plans to expand its footprint in Florida with the upcoming acquisition of American National Bank, which is expected to close soon. Overall, the financial results indicate solid performance despite challenges in the broader economic environment.
Potential Positives
- Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $71.4 million, representing a notable year-over-year increase, contributing to strong financial performance.
- Diluted earnings per share increased by $0.07 compared to the first quarter of 2024, demonstrating solid growth in profitability.
- The company reported solid loan and deposit growth, with loans increasing by $249 million (5.6% annualized) and deposits by $309 million (5.4% annualized). This indicates strong business activity and customer confidence.
- United Community Banks was recognized by J.D. Power as #1 in Customer Satisfaction in the Southeast, highlighting their strong reputation and commitment to customer service amid their 75th anniversary celebrations.
Potential Negatives
- Net income decreased by $0.03 per share compared to the previous quarter, indicating a potential concern for investors focused on short-term performance.
- Noninterest income was down $4.9 million on a linked quarter basis, which may signal challenges in generating revenue outside of traditional banking activities.
- The provision for credit losses increased by $4.0 million, indicating higher expectations for potential loan defaults, which could reflect concerns about the credit quality of the loan portfolio.
What was United Community Banks' net income for Q1 2025?
United Community Banks reported a net income of $71.4 million for the first quarter of 2025.
How much did the diluted earnings per share increase?
Diluted earnings per share increased by $0.07 from the first quarter of 2024 to $0.58 in Q1 2025.
What drove the increase in net income?
The increase in net income was primarily driven by higher net interest income and lower noninterest expenses.
What is the return on assets for United Community Banks?
United's return on assets was reported at 1.02%, or 1.04% on an operating basis.
When is the acquisition of American National Bank expected to close?
The acquisition of American National Bank is expected to close on May 1, 2025.
$UCB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UCB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/31.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$UCB Insider Trading Activity
$UCB insiders have traded $UCB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- H LYNN HARTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,679 shares for an estimated $1,072,170.
- JEFFERSON L HARRALSON (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,275 shares for an estimated $285,193.
- SALLY POPE DAVIS purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $50,742
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$UCB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UCB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UCB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UCB forecast page.
GREENVILLE, S.C., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (United) today announced net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $71.4 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $106.6 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.07 from the first quarter a year ago and a decrease of $0.03 from the fourth quarter of 2024.
On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.59 were up 13% from the year-ago quarter. The primary drivers of the increased earnings per share year-over-year were higher net interest income and lower noninterest expenses, partly offset by lower noninterest income and a higher provision for credit losses.
United’s return on assets was 1.02%, or 1.04% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 7.9%, and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis was 11.2%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.55% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.18%, up 21 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024.
Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “The first quarter was a strong start to the year. Our teams delivered solid loan and deposit growth in what has typically been a seasonally weak quarter. Loans grew by $249 million, or 5.6% annualized, and customer deposits increased $309 million, or 5.4% annualized. Our net interest margin expanded by 10 basis points, helping us to grow net interest income by $1.7 million from the fourth quarter, despite two fewer accruing days. Credit quality remained stable, with first quarter net charge-offs holding steady at 0.21% of average loans. Our provision for credit losses increased by $4.0 million from the fourth quarter, covering first quarter net charge-offs as well as loan growth, slightly increasing our allowance for credit losses to 1.21% of loans, up from 1.20% on December 31, 2024. Expenses improved on an absolute basis from both the fourth and first quarters of 2024, reflecting our ongoing efforts to control costs.”
Harton continued, “We are particularly excited that our bankers were recognized once again by J.D. Power as #1 in Customer Satisfaction in the Southeast, along with #1 in Trust and #1 in People. This year marks our 75ᵗʰ anniversary, and we’re off to a strong start. I’m proud to make this milestone meaningful for our customers, employees, and shareholders. We’re also excited to continue growing our presence in Florida with the recent announcement of our planned acquisition of American National Bank, headquartered in Oakland Park. This expansion will strengthen our footprint in the fast-growing South Florida market. Our teams have been collaborating closely for several months, and we expect to close the transaction on May 1.”
United’s net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.36% from the fourth quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets was down four basis points to 5.29%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 19 basis points, leading to a 15-basis-point increase in the net interest spread. The 10-basis-point increase in net interest margin reflects progress in lowering the cost of funds through reduction in deposit rates and redemption of debt instruments, and to a lesser extent, the seasonal outflow of higher-priced public funds deposits.
Net charge-offs were $9.6 million, or 0.21% of average loans, during the quarter, equal to the fourth quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets were 33 basis points relative to total assets, improved from 42 basis points for the fourth quarter.
First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:
EPS up $0.07 compared to first quarter 2024 on a GAAP basis and up $0.07, or 13%, on an operating basis; EPS down $0.03 compared to the fourth quarter on a GAAP basis and down $0.04, or 6%, on an operating basis
Total revenue improved $8.9 million, or 3.7%, year-over-year
Net interest margin of 3.36% increased by 10 basis points from the fourth quarter, reflecting a lower cost of funds
Loan production of $2.0 billion led to loan growth of $249 million, up 5.6% annualized, from the fourth quarter
Customer deposits were up $309 million from the fourth quarter, with most of the growth in money market deposits
Noninterest income was down $4.9 million on a linked quarter basis mostly due to the absence of unusual fourth quarter gains in the form of a mortgage servicing right write-up and other unusual gains
Mortgage closings of $187 million compared to $171 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $330 million compared to $260 million a year ago
Noninterest expenses improved $2.0 million compared to the fourth quarter on a GAAP basis and down $1.1 million on an operating basis
Efficiency ratio of 56.7%, or 56.2% on an operating basis
Net income of $71.4 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $106.6 million
Return on assets of 1.02%, or 1.04% on an operating basis
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.55% on an operating basis
Return on common equity of 7.9%
Return on tangible common equity of 11.2% on an operating basis
Provision for credit losses was $15.4 million; allowance for credit losses coverage up slightly to 1.21% of total loans
Net charge-offs of $9.6 million, or 21 basis points as a percent of average loans
Nonperforming assets improved $22 million from December 31, 2024, to 0.33% of total assets
Maintained robust capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 increasing to 13.3%
Quarterly common dividend of $0.24 per share declared during the quarter, up 4% year-over-year
United will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 22 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10198403/fed7e1f137
. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-676-1337. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ucbi.com.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
First
Quarter
2025
-
2024
Change
First
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Second
Quarter
First
Quarter
INCOME SUMMARY
Interest revenue
$
335,357
$
344,962
$
349,086
$
346,965
$
336,728
Interest expense
123,336
134,629
139,900
138,265
137,579
Net interest revenue
212,021
210,333
209,186
208,700
199,149
6
%
Noninterest income
35,656
40,522
8,091
36,556
39,587
(10
)
Total revenue
247,677
250,855
217,277
245,256
238,736
4
Provision for credit losses
15,419
11,389
14,428
12,235
12,899
Noninterest expenses
141,099
143,056
143,065
147,044
145,002
(3
)
Income before income tax expense
91,159
96,410
59,784
85,977
80,835
13
Income tax expense
19,746
20,606
12,437
19,362
18,204
8
Net income
71,413
75,804
47,347
66,615
62,631
14
Non-operating items
1,297
2,203
29,385
6,493
2,187
Income tax benefit of non-operating items
(281
)
(471
)
(6,276
)
(1,462
)
(493
)
Net income – operating
(1)
$
72,429
$
77,536
$
70,456
$
71,646
$
64,325
13
Pre-tax pre-provision income
(5)
$
106,578
$
107,799
$
74,212
$
98,212
$
93,734
14
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Per common share:
Diluted net income – GAAP
$
0.58
$
0.61
$
0.38
$
0.54
$
0.51
14
Diluted net income – operating
(1)
0.59
0.63
0.57
0.58
0.52
13
Cash dividends declared
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.23
0.23
4
Book value
28.42
27.87
27.68
27.18
26.83
6
Tangible book value
(3)
20.58
20.00
19.66
19.13
18.71
10
Key performance ratios:
Return on common equity – GAAP
(2)(4)
7.89
%
8.40
%
5.20
%
7.53
%
7.14
%
Return on common equity – operating
(1)(2)(4)
8.01
8.60
7.82
8.12
7.34
Return on tangible common equity – operating
(1)(2)(3)(4)
11.21
12.12
11.17
11.68
10.68
Return on assets – GAAP
(4)
1.02
1.06
0.67
0.97
0.90
Return on assets – operating
(1)(4)
1.04
1.08
1.01
1.04
0.93
Return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items
(1)(4)(5)
1.55
1.55
1.50
1.54
1.40
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
(4)
3.36
3.26
3.33
3.37
3.20
Efficiency ratio – GAAP
56.74
56.05
65.51
59.70
60.47
Efficiency ratio – operating
(1)
56.22
55.18
57.37
57.06
59.15
Equity to total assets
12.56
12.38
12.45
12.35
12.06
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
(3)
9.18
8.97
8.93
8.78
8.49
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
$
93,290
$
115,635
$
114,960
$
116,722
$
107,230
(13
)
Allowance for credit losses – loans
211,974
206,998
205,290
213,022
210,934
—
Allowance for credit losses – total
223,201
217,389
215,517
224,740
224,119
—
Net charge-offs
9,607
9,517
23,651
11,614
12,908
Allowance for credit losses – loans to loans
1.15
%
1.14
%
1.14
%
1.17
%
1.15
%
Allowance for credit losses – total to loans
1.21
1.20
1.20
1.23
1.22
Net charge-offs to average loans
(4)
0.21
0.21
0.52
0.26
0.28
NPAs to total assets
0.33
0.42
0.42
0.43
0.39
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
Loans
$
18,425
$
18,176
$
17,964
$
18,211
$
18,375
—
Investment securities
6,661
6,804
6,425
6,038
5,859
14
Total assets
27,874
27,720
27,373
27,057
27,365
2
Deposits
23,762
23,461
23,253
22,982
23,332
2
Shareholders’ equity
3,501
3,432
3,407
3,343
3,300
6
Common shares outstanding (thousands)
119,514
119,364
119,283
119,175
119,137
—
(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
First
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Second
Quarter
First
Quarter
Noninterest income reconciliation
Noninterest income (GAAP)
$
35,656
$
40,522
$
8,091
$
36,556
$
39,587
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
—
—
27,209
—
—
Gain on lease termination
—
—
—
—
(2,400
)
Noninterest income – operating
$
35,656
$
40,522
$
35,300
$
36,556
$
37,187
Noninterest expense reconciliation
Noninterest expenses (GAAP)
$
141,099
$
143,056
$
143,065
$
147,044
$
145,002
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
—
—
—
(5,100
)
—
FDIC special assessment
—
—
—
764
(2,500
)
Merger-related and other charges
(1,297
)
(2,203
)
(2,176
)
(2,157
)
(2,087
)
Noninterest expenses – operating
$
139,802
$
140,853
$
140,889
$
140,551
$
140,415
Net income to operating income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP)
$
71,413
$
75,804
$
47,347
$
66,615
$
62,631
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
—
—
27,209
—
—
Gain on lease termination
—
—
—
—
(2,400
)
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
—
—
—
5,100
—
FDIC special assessment
—
—
—
(764
)
2,500
Merger-related and other charges
1,297
2,203
2,176
2,157
2,087
Income tax benefit of non-operating items
(281
)
(471
)
(6,276
)
(1,462
)
(493
)
Net income – operating
$
72,429
$
77,536
$
70,456
$
71,646
$
64,325
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP)
$
71,413
$
75,804
$
47,347
$
66,615
$
62,631
Income tax expense
19,746
20,606
12,437
19,362
18,204
Provision for credit losses
15,419
11,389
14,428
12,235
12,899
Pre-tax pre-provision income
$
106,578
$
107,799
$
74,212
$
98,212
$
93,734
Diluted income per common share reconciliation
Diluted income per common share (GAAP)
$
0.58
$
0.61
$
0.38
$
0.54
$
0.51
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
—
—
0.18
—
—
Gain on lease termination
—
—
—
—
(0.02
)
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
—
—
—
0.03
—
FDIC special assessment
—
—
—
—
0.02
Merger-related and other charges
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
Diluted income per common share – operating
$
0.59
$
0.63
$
0.57
$
0.58
$
0.52
Book value per common share reconciliation
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
28.42
$
27.87
$
27.68
$
27.18
$
26.83
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(7.84
)
(7.87
)
(8.02
)
(8.05
)
(8.12
)
Tangible book value per common share
$
20.58
$
20.00
$
19.66
$
19.13
$
18.71
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
Return on common equity (GAAP)
7.89
%
8.40
%
5.20
%
7.53
%
7.14
%
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
—
—
2.43
—
—
Gain on lease termination
—
—
—
—
(0.22
)
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
—
—
—
0.46
—
FDIC special assessment
—
—
—
(0.07
)
0.23
Merger-related and other charges
0.12
0.20
0.19
0.20
0.19
Return on common equity – operating
8.01
8.60
7.82
8.12
7.34
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
3.20
3.52
3.35
3.56
3.34
Return on tangible common equity – operating
11.21
%
12.12
%
11.17
%
11.68
%
10.68
%
Return on assets reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP)
1.02
%
1.06
%
0.67
%
0.97
%
0.90
%
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
—
—
0.31
—
—
Gain on lease termination
—
—
—
—
(0.03
)
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
—
—
—
0.06
—
FDIC special assessment
—
—
—
(0.01
)
0.03
Merger-related and other charges
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.02
0.03
Return on assets – operating
1.04
%
1.08
%
1.01
%
1.04
%
0.93
%
Return on assets to return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP)
1.02
%
1.06
%
0.67
%
0.97
%
0.90
%
Income tax expense
0.29
0.30
0.19
0.29
0.27
Provision for credit losses
0.23
0.16
0.21
0.18
0.19
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
—
—
0.40
—
—
Gain on lease termination
—
—
—
—
(0.04
)
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
—
—
—
0.08
—
FDIC special assessment
—
—
—
(0.01
)
0.04
Merger-related and other charges
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.04
Return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision – operating
1.55
%
1.55
%
1.50
%
1.54
%
1.40
%
Efficiency ratio reconciliation
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
56.74
%
56.05
%
65.51
%
59.70
%
60.47
%
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
—
—
(7.15
)
—
—
Gain on lease termination
—
—
—
—
0.60
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
—
—
—
(2.07
)
—
FDIC special assessment
—
—
—
0.31
(1.05
)
Merger-related and other charges
(0.52
)
(0.87
)
(0.99
)
(0.88
)
(0.87
)
Efficiency ratio – operating
56.22
%
55.18
%
57.37
%
57.06
%
59.15
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
Equity to total assets (GAAP)
12.56
%
12.38
%
12.45
%
12.35
%
12.06
%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(3.06
)
(3.09
)
(3.20
)
(3.24
)
(3.25
)
Effect of preferred equity
(0.32
)
(0.32
)
(0.32
)
(0.33
)
(0.32
)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.18
%
8.97
%
8.93
%
8.78
%
8.49
%
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
2025
2024
Linked
Quarter
Change
Year over
Year
Change
(in millions)
First
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Second
Quarter
First
Quarter
LOANS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied commercial RE
$
3,419
$
3,398
$
3,323
$
3,297
$
3,310
$
21
$
109
Income producing commercial RE
4,416
4,361
4,259
4,058
4,206
55
210
Commercial & industrial
2,506
2,428
2,313
2,299
2,405
78
101
Commercial construction
1,681
1,656
1,785
2,014
1,936
25
(255
)
Equipment financing
1,723
1,663
1,603
1,581
1,544
60
179
Total commercial
13,745
13,506
13,283
13,249
13,401
239
344
Residential mortgage
3,218
3,232
3,263
3,266
3,240
(14
)
(22
)
Home equity
1,099
1,065
1,015
985
969
34
130
Residential construction
171
178
189
211
257
(7
)
(86
)
Manufactured housing
(1)
—
2
2
321
328
(2
)
(328
)
Consumer
183
186
188
183
180
(3
)
3
Other
9
7
24
(4
)
—
2
9
Total loans
$
18,425
$
18,176
$
17,964
$
18,211
$
18,375
$
249
$
50
LOANS BY MARKET
Georgia
$
4,484
$
4,447
$
4,470
$
4,411
$
4,356
$
37
$
128
South Carolina
2,821
2,815
2,782
2,779
2,804
6
17
North Carolina
2,666
2,644
2,586
2,591
2,566
22
100
Tennessee
1,880
1,799
1,848
2,144
2,209
81
(329
)
Florida
2,572
2,527
2,423
2,407
2,443
45
129
Alabama
1,009
996
996
1,021
1,068
13
(59
)
Commercial Banking Solutions
2,993
2,948
2,859
2,858
2,929
45
64
Total loans
$
18,425
$
18,176
$
17,964
$
18,211
$
18,375
$
249
$
50
(1) At March 31, 2025, manufactured housing loans are included with consumer loans.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Credit Quality
(in thousands)
2025
2024
First
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Third
Quarter
NONACCRUAL LOANS
Owner occupied RE
$
8,949
$
11,674
$
7,783
Income producing RE
16,536
25,357
31,222
Commercial & industrial
22,396
29,339
28,856
Commercial construction
5,558
7,400
7,356
Equipment financing
8,818
8,925
9,123
Total commercial
62,257
82,695
84,340
Residential mortgage
22,756
24,615
21,851
Home equity
4,091
4,630
4,111
Residential construction
811
57
118
Manufactured housing
(2)
—
1,444
1,808
Consumer
1,423
138
152
Total nonaccrual loans
91,338
113,579
112,380
OREO and repossessed assets
1,952
2,056
2,580
Total NPAs
$
93,290
$
115,635
$
114,960
2025
2024
First
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Third
Quarter
(in thousands)
Net Charge-
Offs
Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans
(1)
Net Charge-
Offs
Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans
(1)
Net Charge-
Offs
Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans
(1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied RE
$
126
0.02
%
$
(184
)
(0.02
)%
$
(184
)
(0.02
)%
Income producing RE
718
0.07
(1,001
)
(0.09
)
1,409
0.13
Commercial & industrial
2,447
0.40
4,075
0.69
4,577
0.79
Commercial construction
(138
)
(0.03
)
2
—
36
0.01
Equipment financing
5,042
1.21
5,812
1.43
5,268
1.32
Total commercial
8,195
0.24
8,704
0.26
11,106
0.33
Residential mortgage
(1
)
—
145
0.02
32
—
Home equity
(62
)
(0.02
)
(33
)
(0.01
)
36
0.01
Residential construction
219
0.51
7
0.02
111
0.22
Manufactured housing
(2)
—
—
114
23.41
11,556
28.51
Consumer
1,256
2.76
580
1.24
810
1.74
Total
$
9,607
0.21
$
9,517
0.21
$
23,651
0.52
(1) Annualized.
(2) At March 31, 2025, manufactured housing loans are included with consumer loans.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
198,287
$
296,161
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
438,425
223,712
Cash and cash equivalents
636,712
519,873
Debt securities available-for-sale
4,322,644
4,436,291
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,952,235 and $1,944,126, respectively)
2,338,571
2,368,107
Loans held for sale
37,344
57,534
Loans and leases held for investment
18,425,365
18,175,980
Less allowance for credit losses – loans and leases
(211,974
)
(206,998
)
Loans and leases, net
18,213,391
17,968,982
Premises and equipment, net
391,020
394,264
Bank owned life insurance
346,410
346,234
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
953,357
956,643
Other assets
634,269
672,330
Total assets
$
27,873,718
$
27,720,258
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
6,257,032
$
6,211,182
NOW and interest-bearing demand
6,155,141
6,141,342
Money market
6,637,506
6,398,144
Savings
1,105,374
1,100,591
Time
3,446,567
3,441,424
Brokered
160,785
168,292
Total deposits
23,762,405
23,460,975
Short-term borrowings
—
195,000
Long-term debt
254,287
254,152
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
356,130
378,004
Total liabilities
24,372,822
24,288,131
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 shares Series I issued and outstanding; $25,000 per share liquidation preference
88,266
88,266
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 119,514,298 and 119,364,110 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
119,514
119,364
Common stock issuable; 584,083 and 600,168 shares, respectively
12,983
12,999
Capital surplus
2,711,721
2,710,279
Retained earnings
754,971
714,138
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(186,559
)
(212,919
)
Total shareholders' equity
3,500,896
3,432,127
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
27,873,718
$
27,720,258
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
Interest revenue:
Loans, including fees
$
274,056
$
283,983
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,678 and $1,721, respectively
58,850
46,436
Deposits in banks and short-term investments
2,451
6,309
Total interest revenue
335,357
336,728
Interest expense:
Deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand
37,390
46,211
Money market
49,541
50,478
Savings
624
706
Time
31,379
36,389
Deposits
118,934
133,784
Short-term borrowings
1,107
—
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
433
—
Long-term debt
2,862
3,795
Total interest expense
123,336
137,579
Net interest revenue
212,021
199,149
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees
9,535
9,264
Mortgage loan gains and other related fees
6,122
7,511
Wealth management fees
4,465
6,313
Net gains from sales of other loans
1,396
1,537
Lending and loan servicing fees
4,165
4,210
Securities gains, net
6
—
Other
9,967
10,752
Total noninterest income
35,656
39,587
Provision for credit losses
15,419
12,899
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
84,267
84,985
Communications and equipment
13,699
11,920
Occupancy
10,929
11,099
Advertising and public relations
1,881
1,901
Postage, printing and supplies
2,561
2,648
Professional fees
5,931
5,988
Lending and loan servicing expense
1,987
1,827
Outside services – electronic banking
2,763
2,918
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges
4,642
7,566
Amortization of intangibles
3,286
3,887
Merger-related and other charges
1,297
2,087
Other
7,856
8,176
Total noninterest expenses
141,099
145,002
Income before income taxes
91,159
80,835
Income tax expense
19,746
18,204
Net income
71,413
62,631
Preferred stock dividends
1,573
1,573
Earnings allocated to participating securities
411
345
Net income available to common shareholders
$
69,429
$
60,713
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.58
$
0.51
Diluted
0.58
0.51
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
120,043
119,662
Diluted
120,201
119,743
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)
(1)(2)
$
18,213,501
$
273,930
6.10
%
$
18,299,739
$
283,960
6.24
%
Taxable securities
(3)
6,737,658
57,172
3.39
5,828,391
44,715
3.07
Tax-exempt securities (FTE)
(1)(3)
356,712
2,245
2.52
366,350
2,311
2.52
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
400,592
3,001
3.04
674,594
6,805
4.06
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
25,708,463
336,348
5.29
25,169,074
337,791
5.39
Noninterest-earning assets:
Allowance for credit losses
(210,169
)
(212,996
)
Cash and due from banks
219,540
221,203
Premises and equipment
396,443
386,021
Other assets
(3)
1,610,104
1,618,315
Total assets
$
27,724,381
$
27,181,617
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand
$
6,134,004
37,390
2.47
$
6,078,090
46,211
3.06
Money market
6,583,963
49,541
3.05
5,864,217
50,478
3.46
Savings
1,096,308
624
0.23
1,192,828
706
0.24
Time
3,446,048
30,831
3.63
3,596,486
35,944
4.02
Brokered time deposits
50,447
548
4.41
50,343
445
3.56
Total interest-bearing deposits
17,310,770
118,934
2.79
16,781,964
133,784
3.21
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
80,760
1,107
5.56
13
—
—
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
38,900
433
4.51
4
—
—
Long-term debt
254,220
2,862
4.57
324,838
3,795
4.70
Total borrowed funds
373,880
4,402
4.77
324,855
3,795
4.70
Total interest-bearing liabilities
17,684,650
123,336
2.83
17,106,819
137,579
3.23
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
6,194,217
6,398,079
Other liabilities
369,939
390,451
Total liabilities
24,248,806
23,895,349
Shareholders' equity
3,475,575
3,286,268
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
27,724,381
$
27,181,617
Net interest revenue (FTE)
$
213,012
$
200,212
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)
2.46
%
2.16
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
(4)
3.36
%
3.20
%
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $991,000 and $1.06 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $269 million in 2025 and $322 million in 2024 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.9 billion in assets and operated 200 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power’s award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. The company has also been recognized eight consecutive years by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For.” In commercial banking, United earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United among the World’s Best and America’s Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “noninterest income – operating”, “noninterest expense - operating”, “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets – pre-tax, pre-provision – operating,” “return on assets – pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.
Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the expected benefits of the acquisition of ANB Holdings, Inc. (“ANB”). Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.
Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the ANB acquisition may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption from the ANB acquisition of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships, (3) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the ANB acquisition may be greater than anticipated, (4) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the ANB acquisition, (5) the failure of the ANB acquisition to close or any unexpected delay in closing the ANB acquisition, (6) the risks relating to the integration of ANB’s operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (7) the risks associated with United’s pursuit of future acquisitions, (8) the risk associated with expansion into new geographic or product markets, (9) the dilution caused by United’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the ANB acquisition, and (10) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.
United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com
