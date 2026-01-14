United Community Banks Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - United Community Banks Inc. (UCB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $85.89 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $73.72 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $278.38 million from $250.85 million last year.

United Community Banks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $85.89 Mln. vs. $73.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $278.38 Mln vs. $250.85 Mln last year.

