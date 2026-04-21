United Community Banks Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - United Community Banks Inc. (UCB) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $83.74 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $69.43 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, United Community Banks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.68 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $333.96 million from $335.36 million last year.

United Community Banks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $83.74 Mln. vs. $69.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $333.96 Mln vs. $335.36 Mln last year.

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