United Community Banks, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 Per Share

United Community Banks, Inc. announces a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, payable April 4, 2025.

United Community Banks, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on its common stock, set to be paid on April 4, 2025, to shareholders recorded by March 14, 2025. The financial institution, recognized as a top 100 U.S. bank, offers a variety of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services, with $27.7 billion in assets and 199 offices across several states. In 2024, it received multiple accolades for customer satisfaction, including being named the best among consumer banks in the Southeast by J.D. Power and earning recognition from American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" for the eighth consecutive year. For further details, visit ucbi.com or contact CFO Jefferson Harralson.

Potential Positives

United Community Banks announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, indicating strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The approval of the dividend reflects the company’s solid capital position and ongoing profitability.

United Community Banks has received multiple prestigious awards in 2024, including being named a 10-time winner of J.D. Power's customer satisfaction award in the Southeast, enhancing its reputation in the banking industry.

The company has been recognized as one of the “Best Banks to Work For” for eight consecutive years, which can attract talent and improve overall employee satisfaction.

Potential Negatives

While the company is paying a cash dividend, the amount of $0.24 per share may indicate limited growth prospects, as higher dividends are often associated with stronger financial performance.



The press release does not mention any specific initiatives or plans for future growth, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's strategic direction.



The timing of the dividend payment may also be viewed negatively if the overall market or economic conditions are unfavorable, suggesting a lack of responsiveness to economic changes.

FAQ

What is the quarterly cash dividend declared by United Community Banks, Inc.?

United Community Banks, Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on its common stock.

When will the dividend be payable to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on April 4, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 14, 2025.

What services does United Community Banks, Inc. offer?

United Community offers a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services.

How many offices does United Community Banks, Inc. have?

As of December 31, 2024, United Community Banks, Inc. had 199 offices across several states including Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

What awards has United Community Banks, Inc. received in 2024?

In 2024, United Community won 15 awards including J.D. Power's best customer satisfaction in the Southeast and was listed by Forbes as one of America's Best Banks.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (“United”), reported that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable April 4, 2025 to shareholders of record as of March 14, 2025.







About United Community Banks, Inc.







United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. As of December 31, 2024, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.7 billion in assets, 199 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2024, United Community became a 10-time winner of J.D. Power’s award for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast region and was recognized as the most trusted bank in the Southeast. In 2024, United was named by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For” for the eighth consecutive year and was recognized in the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brands Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for overall satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. Forbes has also consistently listed United Community as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. Additional information about United can be found at



ucbi.com



.









For more information:









Jefferson Harralson





Chief Financial Officer





(864) 240-6208





Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com



