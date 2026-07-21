United Community Banks Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - United Community Banks Inc. (UCB) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $114.88 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $76.72 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $279.28 million from $260.23 million last year.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company's net operating income was $86.43 million or $0.71 per share. This compares with $82.52 million or $0.66 per share last year.

United Community Banks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $114.88 Mln. vs. $76.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $279.28 Mln vs. $260.23 Mln last year.

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