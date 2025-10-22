Markets
United Community Banks Inc. Announces Rise In Q3 Bottom Line

October 22, 2025 — 07:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - United Community Banks Inc. (UCB) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $86.139 million, or $ per share. This compares with $45.502 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.4% to $276.848 million from $217.277 million last year.

United Community Banks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $86.139 Mln. vs. $45.502 Mln. last year. -EPS: $ vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $276.848 Mln vs. $217.277 Mln last year.

