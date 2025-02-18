United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Preferred Stock

United Community Banks announces a quarterly dividend of $429.6875 per share on its 6.875% preferred stock.

United Community Banks, Inc. has announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $429.6875 per share on its 6.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I, which will be paid on March 14, 2025, to shareholders recorded by February 28, 2025. United Community Banks is a significant financial institution, with $27.7 billion in assets and 199 offices across several states. It offers a variety of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services, and has received numerous accolades for customer satisfaction and workplace quality, including being recognized by J.D. Power and American Banker. The company's commitment to enhancing the financial health of its customers and communities is underscored by its achievements and industry recognition.

Potential Positives

The approval of a quarterly cash dividend of $429.6875 per share signals a strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company has a significant asset base of $27.7 billion, reflecting strong market positioning and stability.

United Community Banks, Inc. has been recognized multiple times for customer satisfaction and workplace excellence, enhancing its reputation in the financial industry.

The expansion of services with a national SBA lending franchise and equipment lending subsidiary demonstrates growth potential and diversification of offerings.

Potential Negatives

Approval of a cash dividend on preferred stock may indicate limited growth opportunities for the company, as they are allocating funds for dividends instead of reinvesting in business expansion.



The non-cumulative nature of the preferred stock dividend suggests a potential risk for shareholders, as the company may omit future dividends if financial performance does not permit, leading to uncertainty among investors.



The focus on dividends could raise concerns among stakeholders about the company’s financial stability and future profitability, especially in a changing economic environment.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend announced by United Community Banks?

United Community Banks announced a quarterly cash dividend of $429.6875 per share on its 6.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend is payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2025.

What services does United Community Banks offer?

United Community Banks provides banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to its customers across multiple states.

How many offices does United Community Banks operate?

As of December 31, 2024, United Community Banks operated 199 offices across six states in the southeastern U.S.

What awards has United Community Banks received recently?

United Community Banks received numerous awards in 2024, including J.D. Power's best customer satisfaction in the Southeast and American Banker's Best Banks to Work For.

$UCB Insider Trading Activity

$UCB insiders have traded $UCB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

H LYNN HARTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,679 shares for an estimated $1,072,170 .

. JEFFERSON L HARRALSON (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,275 shares for an estimated $285,193.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (“United”), reported that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $429.6875 per share (equivalent to $0.4296875 per depositary share or 1/1000th interest per share) on the Company’s 6.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (NYSE: UCB PRI). The dividend is payable March 14, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2025.







About United Community Banks, Inc.







United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. As of December 31, 2024, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.7 billion in assets, 199 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2024, United Community became a 10-time winner of J.D. Power’s award for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast region and was recognized as the most trusted bank in the Southeast. In 2024, United was named by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For” for the eighth consecutive year and was recognized in the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brands Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for overall satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. Forbes has also consistently listed United Community as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. Additional information about United can be found at ucbi.com.









