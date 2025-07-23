United Community Banks Inc. Announces Advance In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - United Community Banks Inc. (UCB) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $78.73 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $66.61 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $260.23 million from $245.25 million last year.

United Community Banks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

