UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS Earnings Results: $UCB Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS ($UCB) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, beating estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $247,680,000, missing estimates of $249,416,803 by $-1,736,803.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS Insider Trading Activity
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS insiders have traded $UCB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- H LYNN HARTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,679 shares for an estimated $1,072,170.
- JEFFERSON L HARRALSON (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,275 shares for an estimated $285,193.
- SALLY POPE DAVIS purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $50,742
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UCB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/31.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UCB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
