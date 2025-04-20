UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS Earnings Preview: Recent $UCB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS ($UCB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $249,416,803 and earnings of $0.57 per share.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS Insider Trading Activity

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS insiders have traded $UCB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

H LYNN HARTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,679 shares for an estimated $1,072,170 .

. JEFFERSON L HARRALSON (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,275 shares for an estimated $285,193 .

. SALLY POPE DAVIS purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $50,742

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UCB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/31.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UCB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

