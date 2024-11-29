News & Insights

United Co RUSAL Pays Out Interest on Bonds

November 29, 2024 — 07:39 am EST

United Co RUSAL (HK:0486) has released an update.

United Co RUSAL has announced the payment of interest on its BO-001P-09 series bonds, amounting to 565.5 million Russian rubles for the fifth coupon period ending on November 29, 2024. Each bondholder will receive 18.85 rubles per bond in non-cash payments. This payment reflects the company’s adherence to its bond obligations, providing a stable yield to its investors.

