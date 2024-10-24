News & Insights

Stocks

United Co RUSAL Announces Significant Bond Income Payout

October 24, 2024 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

United Co RUSAL (HK:0486) has released an update.

United Co RUSAL has announced the income distribution for its bondholders, with a substantial payout for the fourth coupon period. The company disbursed over 111 million Chinese yuan and 12 million Russian rubles to holders of its exchange-traded bonds. This financial move highlights RUSAL’s robust bond performance and could pique the interest of investors watching international markets.

For further insights into HK:0486 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.