United Co RUSAL Announces Significant Bond Income Payout

United Co RUSAL (HK:0486) has released an update.

United Co RUSAL has announced the income distribution for its bondholders, with a substantial payout for the fourth coupon period. The company disbursed over 111 million Chinese yuan and 12 million Russian rubles to holders of its exchange-traded bonds. This financial move highlights RUSAL’s robust bond performance and could pique the interest of investors watching international markets.

