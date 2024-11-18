News & Insights

United Co RUSAL Announces Bond Interest Payment

November 18, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

United Co RUSAL (HK:0486) has released an update.

United Co RUSAL has announced a payment of 181.8 million Russian rubles in interest on its exchange-traded bonds for the second coupon period. Each bondholder is set to receive 18 rubles and 18 kopecks per bond, calculated based on the Bank of Russia’s key rate plus a premium. This development is relevant for investors tracking interest payments and yields in the Russian financial markets.

