United Co RUSAL Announces Board Meeting Resolutions

November 27, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

United Co RUSAL (HK:0486) has released an update.

United Company RUSAL has announced the results of a recent board meeting where key resolutions were passed, reflecting strategic decisions in accordance with the company’s charter. The board’s meeting, held with a full quorum, saw significant backing for the proposed actions and transactions, underscoring the company’s robust governance structure. This update is crucial for investors keeping a close eye on RUSAL’s corporate governance and strategic direction.

