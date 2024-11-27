United Co RUSAL Announces Board Meeting Resolutions

United Co RUSAL (HK:0486) has released an update.

United Company RUSAL has announced the results of a recent board meeting where key resolutions were passed, reflecting strategic decisions in accordance with the company’s charter. The board’s meeting, held with a full quorum, saw significant backing for the proposed actions and transactions, underscoring the company’s robust governance structure. This update is crucial for investors keeping a close eye on RUSAL’s corporate governance and strategic direction.

