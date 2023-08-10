United cancels some Hawaii flights due to Maui wildfires; Alaska Air flags delays

Recasts paragraph 1 with United Airlines' statement

Aug 10 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings UAL.O said on Thursday that it had canceled flights to Kahului Airport in Hawaii's Maui and would fly empty planes to the wildfire-hit island to bring passengers back to the mainland.

Separately, Alaska Air Group ALK.Nflagged some delays because of the wildfires earlier in the day, but said that it was sticking to its regular flight schedule from Maui.

Alaska Air is also adding an extra flight to facilitate rescue efforts and may consider including more depending on the situation, it said.

"In terms of operational impact, we are delaying some flights to ensure smooth operations," the carrier said in a statement.

At least 36 people have died after wildfires, fanned by winds from a faraway hurricane, devastated much of the resort city Lahaina on Hawaii's Maui island, Maui County said in a statement late on Wednesday.

