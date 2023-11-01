United Breweries (NSE:UBL) Price Target Increased by 6.40% to 1,640.42

The average one-year price target for United Breweries (NSE:UBL) has been revised to 1,640.42 / share. This is an increase of 6.40% from the prior estimate of 1,541.80 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,262.50 to a high of 2,031.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.75% from the latest reported closing price of 1,612.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Breweries. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBL is 0.13%, an increase of 31.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.51% to 4,087K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,000K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 990K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 920K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund holds 262K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 136K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

