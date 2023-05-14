United Breweries (NSE:UBL) Price Target Decreased by 7.42% to 1,551.86

The average one-year price target for United Breweries (NSE:UBL) has been revised to 1,551.86 / share. This is an decrease of 7.42% from the prior estimate of 1,676.27 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,201.90 to a high of 1,995.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.94% from the latest reported closing price of 1,398.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Breweries. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBL is 0.11%, a decrease of 16.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 3,814K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,000K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 984K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,780K shares, representing a decrease of 80.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBL by 61.09% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 905K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791K shares, representing a decrease of 97.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBL by 52.86% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 136K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing a decrease of 83.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBL by 61.87% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 131K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 96.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBL by 3,154.66% over the last quarter.

