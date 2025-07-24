UNITED BANKSHARES|WV Earnings Results: $UBSI Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNITED BANKSHARES|WV ($UBSI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.85 per share, beating estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $306,790,000, beating estimates of $302,460,192 by $4,329,808.
UNITED BANKSHARES|WV Insider Trading Activity
UNITED BANKSHARES|WV insiders have traded $UBSI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SARA DUMOND purchased 2,600 shares for an estimated $91,026
UNITED BANKSHARES|WV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of UNITED BANKSHARES|WV stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,612,170 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,893,933
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 775,361 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,881,765
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 672,999 shares (-51.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,332,875
- UBS GROUP AG removed 485,578 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,834,989
- NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC removed 319,206 shares (-91.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,066,872
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 313,131 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,856,251
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 303,130 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,509,517
UNITED BANKSHARES|WV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UBSI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $UBSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $40.0 on 04/28/2025
- Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $38.5 on 03/12/2025
- Russell Gunther from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $43.0 on 01/27/2025
