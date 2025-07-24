UNITED BANKSHARES|WV Earnings Results: $UBSI Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNITED BANKSHARES|WV ($UBSI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.85 per share, beating estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $306,790,000, beating estimates of $302,460,192 by $4,329,808.

UNITED BANKSHARES|WV Insider Trading Activity

UNITED BANKSHARES|WV insiders have traded $UBSI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SARA DUMOND purchased 2,600 shares for an estimated $91,026

UNITED BANKSHARES|WV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of UNITED BANKSHARES|WV stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UNITED BANKSHARES|WV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UBSI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $UBSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $40.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $38.5 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Russell Gunther from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $43.0 on 01/27/2025

