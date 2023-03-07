United Bankshares (UBSI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.78, changing hands as low as $38.56 per share. United Bankshares Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBSI's low point in its 52 week range is $33.11 per share, with $44.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.66.

