United Bankshares (UBSI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, United Bankshares (UBSI) reported revenue of $306.79 million, up 19.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $298 million, representing a surprise of +2.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio : 48.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50%.

: 48.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50%. Earning assets-Average balance : $28.95 billion versus $29.18 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $28.95 billion versus $29.18 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net interest margin : 3.8% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.8% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans) : 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Income from mortgage banking operations : $2.6 million compared to the $3.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.6 million compared to the $3.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $31.46 million compared to the $30.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $31.46 million compared to the $30.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. Income from bank-owned life insurance : $3.62 million versus $2.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.62 million versus $2.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other income : $2.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.01 million.

: $2.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.01 million. Fees from deposit services : $9.66 million compared to the $9.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $9.66 million compared to the $9.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. Other service charges, commissions, and fees : $1.15 million compared to the $1 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.15 million compared to the $1 million average estimate based on two analysts. Bankcard fees and merchant discounts : $2.1 million compared to the $1.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.1 million compared to the $1.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income (Taxable Equivalent): $275.33 million versus $266.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how United Bankshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of United Bankshares have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

