United Bankshares (UBSI) Price Target Increased by 7.41% to 39.44

The average one-year price target for United Bankshares (NasdaqGS:UBSI) has been revised to 39.44 / share. This is an increase of 7.41% from the prior estimate of 36.72 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 43.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.58% from the latest reported closing price of 34.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Bankshares. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSI is 0.13%, an increase of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.88% to 107,448K shares. The put/call ratio of UBSI is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 4,258K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,376K shares, representing an increase of 20.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 48.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,218K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,214K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 3.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,217K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,083K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 5.89% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,474K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,484K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 2.78% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 3,229K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,390K shares, representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 4.75% over the last quarter.

United Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As of December 31, 2020, United had consolidated assets of approximately $26.2 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank has 230 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the nation's capital.

