United Bankshares (UBSI) Declares $0.36 Dividend

United Bankshares said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $28.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.06%, the lowest has been 3.31%, and the highest has been 6.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Bankshares. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSI is 0.17%, a decrease of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 106,745K shares. The put/call ratio of UBSI is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.76% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Bankshares is 35.02. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 24.76% from its latest reported closing price of 28.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for United Bankshares is 1,129MM, an increase of 7.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 6,734K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,705K shares, representing a decrease of 14.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 15.12% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,142K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,933K shares, representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 4.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,094K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,051K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 3,703K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 3.72% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 3,696K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,532K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 9.46% over the last quarter.

United Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As of December 31, 2020, United had consolidated assets of approximately $26.2 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank has 230 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the nation's capital.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.