United Bankshares (UBSI) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Headquartered in Charleston, United Bankshares (UBSI) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 13.28% so far this year. The holding company for United Bank is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.38 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.49%. This compares to the Banks - Southeast industry's yield of 2.04% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.39%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.52 is up 2% from last year. Over the last 5 years, United Bankshares has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.39%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. United Bankshares's current payout ratio is 46%, meaning it paid out 46% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for UBSI for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $3.54 per share, with earnings expected to increase 8.26% from the year ago period.

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers its shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, UBSI is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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