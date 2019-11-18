United Bankshares to buy Carolina Financial for $1.1 bln

US Markets

United Bankshares Inc, owner of United Bank, said on Monday it would buy CresCom Bank parent Carolina Financial Corp in a deal valued at $1.1 billion. Carolina shareholders will receive 1.13 United shares for each share they hold.

The deal, expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, will create an entity with about $25 billion in assets.

