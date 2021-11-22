Stocks
UBSI

United Bankshares Rewards Shareholders with 2.9% Dividend Hike

Contributor
Pathikrit Bose TipRanks
Published

Bank holding company United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, an increase of about 2.9% from the previous dividend of $0.35 per share.

Following the news, shares of the company declined marginally to close at $38.19 on Friday. The dividend will be paid on January 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2021.

Dividend Yield

The company’s annual dividend of $1.44 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 3.8% based on Friday’s closing price.

Notably, this marks the company’s 48th consecutive year of quarterly dividend increase.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Price Target

Last month, Raymond James analyst William Wallace reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $40 (4.7% upside potential). Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 1 Buy.

Smart Score

United Bankshares scores a 6 out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock is likely to perform in line with market expectations. Shares have gained 28.1% over the past year.

Related News:
Pepsi Rewards Shareholders with 5.4% Dividend Hike
NIKE Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend by 11%
Accenture Snaps Up Tambourine

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBSI

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

TipRanks

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular