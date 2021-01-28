United Bankshares Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) reported fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.71 compared to $0.62, a year ago. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.59, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net interest income was $192.0 million, an increase of 36% from previous year. Tax-equivalent net interest income increased 36% to $193.0 million. Noninterest income was $94.1 million, an increase of 153%. Analysts expected revenue of $251.09 million, for the quarter.

United said it continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.