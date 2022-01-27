United Bankshares Q4 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) reported on Thursday that net income for the fourth quarter decreased to $73.85 million or $0.56 per share from $92.37 million or $0.71 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net interest income for the quarter decreased 4 percent from the year-ago quarter to $183.68 million, and noninterest income also declined 43 percent from last year to $54.05 million from last year.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.56 per share on revenues of $244.93 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

