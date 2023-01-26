United Bankshares Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) reported net income for the fourth quarter of $99.8 million, or $0.74 per share, compared to $73.9 million, or $0.56 per share, last year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.78, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest increased to $249.40 million from $183.68 million, previous year. Noninterest income was $30.9 million, a decrease of 43%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Analysts on average had estimated $276.99 million in revenue.

