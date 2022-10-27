United Bankshares Q3 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) reported third quarter earnings of $102.6 million, or $0.76 per share, compared to $92.2 million, or $0.71 per share, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.66, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income increased to $240.62 million from $181.58 million, last year. Noninterest income was $32.8 million, a decrease of 52%, from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $263.71 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.