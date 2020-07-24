United Bankshares Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) reported second quarter earnings per share of $0.44 compared to $0.66, last year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter tax-equivalent net interest income was $171.6 million, an increase of 13% year-on-year due mainly to an increase in average earning assets from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Noninterest income was $88.4 million, an increase of 122% from previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $220.5 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.