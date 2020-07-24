Markets
UBSI

United Bankshares Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) reported second quarter earnings per share of $0.44 compared to $0.66, last year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter tax-equivalent net interest income was $171.6 million, an increase of 13% year-on-year due mainly to an increase in average earning assets from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Noninterest income was $88.4 million, an increase of 122% from previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $220.5 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBSI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular