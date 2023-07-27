News & Insights

Markets
UBSI

United Bankshares Q2 Profit Down, Yet Beats Estimates

July 27, 2023 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Thursday reported a decline in second-quarter earnings, despite an increase in net interest income compared to the previous year.

The company reported quarterly net income of $92.46 million, down from $95.62 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $0.68 per share, lower than $0.71 per share a year ago. On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.66 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Net interest income was $227.461, compared t$214.90 million in the prior year. Non-interest income was $35.18 million, lower than $43.61 million a year ago. Wall Street was looking for $260.68 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBSI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.