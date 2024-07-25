News & Insights

United Bankshares Q2 Net Income Rises

July 25, 2024 — 08:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - United Bankshares (UBSI) reported second quarter earnings of $96.5 million, or $0.71 per share compared to $92.5 million, or $0.68 per share, a year ago. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.64, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income for the second quarter was $225.7 million, decreased by less than 1%, from the second quarter of 2023. Tax-equivalent net interest income was $226.6 million, decreased less than 1%, from prior year. Noninterest income was $30.2 million, a decrease of 14%. Analysts on average had estimated $255.55 million in revenue.

