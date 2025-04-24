Markets
UBSI

United Bankshares Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

April 24, 2025 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) reported on Thursday that net income for the first quarter decreased to $84.31 million or $0.59 per share from $86.81 million or $0.64 per share in the prior-year quarter.

The provision for credit losses was $29.10 million, compared to $5.74 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income for the quarter increased 17 percent from the year-ago quarter to $260.06 million, while noninterest income also declined 8 percent from last year to $29.55 million from last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.63 per share on revenues of $278.75 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBSI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.