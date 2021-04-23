United Bankshares Q1 Net Income Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) reported first quarter earnings of $106.9 million, or $0.83 per share, up from $40.2 million, or $0.40 per share, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.72, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter tax-equivalent net interest income increased 35% year-on-year to $192.0 million. Noninterest income was $92.6 million, an increase of 152% from last year. Analysts expected revenue of $274.54 million, for the quarter.

