United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.35

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.35 per share on the 1st of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

United Bankshares' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last dividend, United Bankshares is earning enough to cover the payment, but the it makes up 101% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 4.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 53%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

United Bankshares Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:UBSI Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$1.20 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.6% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see United Bankshares has been growing its earnings per share at 7.1% a year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about United Bankshares' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for United Bankshares you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

